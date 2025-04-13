On Sibling's Day, Anushula Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor praised bade bhaiya Arjun Kapoor for standing tall against all odds and being loyal to his family despite carrying burdens from the age of 10.

Arjun Kapoor may have had a disappointing career lately, but he has definitely stood tall as a family man. On Sibling's Day, the Singham Again actor's sister, Anushula Kapoor penned a heartfelt note, calling him a 'Gladiator' who remained loyal despite carrying burdens since he was 10. On Instagram, Anushula shared a story where she mentioned that Arjun is 'misunderstood and underutilised.' She praised him as he 'never let down' his people. Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor joined in with a candid and heartwarming conversation that offered fans a glimpse into their unique relationship. Sharing the story about it, Anushula further lauded Arjun for bravely facing professional and personal battles.

Anushula said, "He hasn’t had a single year that’s been smooth. For 30 years, it’s been one fight after another. But he’s still standing tall. That’s why he’s a gladiator." Calling him Maximus, she further said, "Not just because I’m his sister, but because I truly believe Arjun Kapoor is misunderstood. Bhai, you rise every single time. Like Maximus, you face unseen battles and move forward with strength and quiet grace. You deserve all the praise you never ask for." What impressed the netizens more was the validation Arjun got from his step-sister, Janhavi Kapoor. The Dhadak actress shared Anushula's story and tagged Arjun Kapoor with hearts emojis.

In the special video, When asked who the real troublemaker was while growing up, Anshula didn’t hesitate before pointing at her older brother. “He gave me the weirdest nicknames! He used to call me ‘Fluff,’” she revealed. Laughing, Arjun explained, “Her hair used to look like fluffy candyfloss!”The duo also spoke about their personalities. When it came to being talkative, Arjun admitted, “I’m very talkative, but I need time to open up.” Meanwhile, when asked who usually apologizes first after an argument, Anshula sweetly said, “We don’t argue too much, honestly. But from what I remember, he gets hot very fast and also cools down just as quickly. After an argument, he’ll immediately text me saying, ‘I’m sorry,’ or call me.”

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The movie was a commercial failure, but Arjun, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh were praised for their performances.

(With inputs from IANS)