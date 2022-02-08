Arjun Kapoor is 'forever grateful' to Malaika Arora for helping him start his Iyengar Yoga journey

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are among the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. The two often get involved in social media PDA while sharing their mushy pictures and videos on Instagram. We know that Malaika Arora is one of the fittest celebrities in B-town and now, she is now even helping her beau in his fitness journey.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, February 7, the '2 States' actor shared updates about his new fitness plans as he uploaded pictures of flexing his body in Iyengar Yoga poses. As a caption, he wrote, "I've just started a new journey, discovering Iyengar yoga. It started with wanting to sort my posture, open up my hip joint and fix my lower back injury issues."

The actor even went on to thank his girlfriend Malaika and the two Yoga experts Sarvesh Shashi and Subham Sri who would help him in his new Yoga journey as he continued his caption, "Thanks to @sarvesh_shashi, @malaikaaroraofficial and my instructor @yoga_subhamsri, I've have been able to start the process to realign the mind & body. Forever grateful!!! #MondayMotivation #WorkInProgress." Malaika also reacted to his pictures with a thumbs up and a muscle emoji.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Malaika Arora had shared that she turned to yoga and meditation to sort her life post-separation with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. Calling the divorce as the 'lowest phase' in her life, she said, "It was definitely the most difficult, the lowest phase in my life where I probably did turn to a lot of aspects, like yoga, meditation, because I felt that these were outlets that would help me channelise better, that would help me sort whatever upheaval that I was dealing with internally."