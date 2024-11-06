Arjun Kapoor shared a series of memes and posts applauding his role as a fierce villain in Singham Again, celebrating the positive reactions from both fans and critics.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor hit back at his trolls and critics on Wednesday after the success of his latest release, Singham Again. He shared that the film felt like his "debut all over again" and that the trolling and doubts only motivated him to work harder.

Arjun Kapoor shared a series of memes and posts applauding his role as a fierce villain in Singham Again, celebrating the positive reactions from both fans and critics. He wrote, "Here’s to turning non-believers into believers! Every question & doubt only fueled my determination to work harder and come back stronger."

He added, "To everyone who cheered for me then and still does now – thank you. Your support means everything. To those who doubted me, thank you for pushing me to prove myself again! What a journey it’s been so far; it feels like my debut all over again, and I have a long way to go. Grateful for every step, every lesson, and every bit of love and fire!"

Singham Again, starring Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Ravi Kishan, and Salman Khan in a cameo. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film has crossed Rs 200 crore at the global box office.

Both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are the third films in their respective series. Singham Again is the third movie in the Singham series and the fifth in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, which also includes Singham (2011), Singham Returns (2014), Simmba (2018), and Sooryavanshi (2021). Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third movie in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa horror-comedy franchise, following Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) with Kartik Aaryan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) with Akshay Kumar.

