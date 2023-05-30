Arjun Kapoor has this to say after being mercilessly trolled for semi-nude photo: 'Choose peace over...'

Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic post after being trolled for semi-nude photo

Recently, Malaika Arora surprised fans as she posted a semi-nude photo of Arjun Kapoor on Instagram. The actress and Arjun were trolled for the same. Now, Arjun Kapoor has shared a cryptic post on social media about choosing “peace over attention.”

On Monday, after being brutally trolled, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram and shared a cryptic post. The actor’s post read, “Choose peace over attention; thrive in silence.”

In the photo that went viral on Social media, Malaika Arora posted a photo of Arjun Kapoor wherein he was seen stretching his arms on a couch in the semi-nude black and white photo. The actress shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it My very own lazy boy," adding the hashtag "iykyk.”

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating since 2019. The duo has been seen involved in PDA on social media. The actress recently in an interview talked about their marriage plans. The actress said, “Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that’s far from true. I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship...all of it. I can’t answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one’s life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life.”

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the movie Kuttey also starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Tabu, Radhika Madan, and Shardul Bhardwaj. The actor will be next seen in the movie The Lady Killer helmed by Shailesh R Singh. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

