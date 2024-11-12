Talking about his bond with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor said, "You can’t build relationships on just praise. You have to be able to call each other out when needed."

From his first marriage with late television producer Mona Shouri Kapoor, Boney Kapoor has two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are his two daughters from his second marriage with late film actress Sridevi. In a recent interview, Arjun opened up on his bond with his step sisters Janhvi and Khushi.

In an interview with News18, when Arjun was asked if Janhvi is his biggest cheerleader or biggest critic, he answered, "You’ve got to be honest with each other. You can’t build relationships on just praise. You have to be able to call each other out when needed. But honestly, she’s a pretty hardworking and sorted girl. She’s taking chances, putting herself out there, and experimenting. I don’t really need to criticise her, whenever she needs me, I’m there and we chat."

Arjun further added, "It’s more conversation so, you need to be there for each other. I can talk to her about a million other things. For example, we can discuss food, but you are still allowing yourself to engage and create a fostering experience for each other. You also have to realise that we are brother and sister but we have a long way to go to really find that deep-rooted connection on a daily basis. We are still chipping our way and finding pure essence, which is there, but you still want it to get stronger. Obviously, I spend more time with Janhvi because she’s a bit older, and we’ve spoken a lot about work. But I am always there to engage with her."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor is earning a lot of love and acclaim for his performance as the main antagonist Danger Lanka in Singham Again. The Rohit Shetty-directed action thriller also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan in a cameo role. The film has earned over Rs 200 crore in India.

