Arjun Kapoor gets nostalgic, remembers time spent with Will Smith

Arjun Kapoor got nostalgic and shared an image of his old self, where the actor met Will Smith. Kunal Rawal, who happens to be a good friend among the Kapoor clan, was also seen with a tie in the image where Arjun met Will Smith.

Arjun wore a vertical striped shirt and made fun of himself in the attire. Sharing the image, he wrote, "Just hanging out with my boys. The fresh prince @willsmith himself looking spiffy as ever back in the day when he visited what seems like eons back & @kunalrawaldstress in a rare image wearing a tie... Side note - the vertical strips really didn’t do justice to the fine physical specimen that I was."

Here's the picture:

Arjun Kapoor has been spending his coronavirus lockdown with ladylove Malaika Arora. The actor recently posted that he has donated to PM Relief Fund, Maharashtra CM Relief Fund, Give India, The Wishing Factory and FWICE.

Last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' opposite Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon, the actor was going to next be seen in YRF's next titled 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. Starring Parineeti Chopra opposite Arjun, the movie was scheduled for theatrical release a week after the coronavirus lockdown was announced.