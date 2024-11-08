Before Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor was madly in love with a superstar's sister.

Arjun Kapoor confirmed his separation with Malaika Arora after dating her for a brief period of time. However, not many know that before her Arjun had a serious relationship that lasted 2 years and that girl had a connection with Malaika.

Before Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor was dating a superstar's sister. He was madly in love with her and even called it his 'first and only serious relationship'. She is Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan.

Arjun Kapoor, son of Boney Kapoor, was just 18 years old when he fell madly in love with Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan. He weighed 140 kgs at that time and the relationship lasted only two years. However, both of their families knew about their relationship. At that time, Arpita Khan was Malaika Arora's sister-in-law.

Talking about his relationship with Arpita Khan, Arjun Kapoor said, "My first and only serious relationship so far was with Arpita Khan. We started seeing each other when I was 18 and it lasted for two years. I was also already attached to Salman bhai, but it was during the shooting of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya that our relationship started."

Talking about how Salman respected their relationship and was partial to Arjun, he said: "I was scared of Salman bhai and went and told him and the entire family as I wanted them to know from me first. They were very kind about it. He was taken aback, but he respects people and relationships. In fact, he was partial in that relationship where he would always take my side."

He further added how he was assisting Nikkhil Advani during that period in Salaam-E-Ishq and felt his life was sorted until Arpita broke up with him leaving him confused about his future. "Even after breaking up, I would hang out with him (Salman Khan). He was my friend, my father figure, older brother, everything at that point. He was an older brother I never had and he made me realize how important it is to have an older brother," Arjun had added.

Arpita Khan married Ayush Sharma who was later launched by Salman Khan in Bollywood. Arjun Kapoor on the other hand was dating Malaika Arora until he recently announced that he is now single.

