At the grand finale of the dance reality show, former couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora faced each other and what followed left the other attendees shocked.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's broken relationship is no more a hush-hush affair. The former couple have moved on, and they can even bear each other on the same platform. Recently, Arjun appeared with Bhumi Pednekar on India's Best Dancer vs Super Dancer, and Malaika Arora is among the judges. Arjun and Bhumi appeared to promote their upcoming film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi and a promo from the episode went viral, featuring the banter of the former couple.

In the episode, Malaika was called onto the stage by the contestants, and she danced to her iconic songs, including Munni Badnaam and Chaiyya Chaiyya. After the performance, both Arjun and Bhumi appreciated and clapped for her. Veteran Mithun Chakraborty, who is the special judge also applauded. After the performance, one of the contestants asked Arjun Kapoor to comment on Malaika’s dance. Arjun, known for his witty humour, jokingly responded, “Meri bolti band ho chuki hai saalo se, mai abhi bhi chup rehna chahta hu,” (My mouth has been shut for many years; I prefer being quiet now also)". Arjun continued, "But I want to say this: I have got a chance to hear all my favourite songs, which just show the career and the life that she has had."

Arjun went on to praise Malaika and said, "The kind of music, the kind of performances, and the fact that we can pay tribute to somebody who is still doing such an amazing job, so congratulations Malaika. You know how much I love all these songs. It was wonderful to see you celebrate like this.” Malaika reacted to the compliment, and replied with a smile, “Thank you so much.”

Malaika asked Haarsh Limbachiyaa about the points in the competition, and Haarsh replied that both teams still had two points. Arjun, commented, "She is comparing as if she is going to get the trophy." Remo D’Souza then interrupted, saying, "You don't know," and Arjun instantly responded, "Inki competition ko mujse acha kon jaanta hai."

When Haarsh asked Malaika if she wanted to comment Arjun's confidence. Malaika instantly said, "Nothing, aage bado” (Nothing, move forward). Arjun didn't stop here and teased Malaika, "Acha kyuki bolti band kara deta hu mai dekha." For the unversed, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is releasing in cinemas on February 21.