Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Arjun Kapoor drops cozy photo with Malaika Arora on Valentine's Day, fans say 'age is just a number'

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Arjun Kapoor shared a romantic photo with Malaika Arora, on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 08:16 PM IST

Arjun Kapoor drops cozy photo with Malaika Arora on Valentine's Day, fans say 'age is just a number'
Credit: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

On Valentine's day, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to wish his ladylove Malaika Arora with a mushy post. Arjun posted a picture where he is seen snuggling Malaika. The lady has a glass of drink in her hands.

Sharing the photo, Arjun Kapoor dropped a heart as the caption. He chose the song Rehena Tu from the movie Delhi-6 to complement his post. Malaika replied with some heart emoji on Arjun's post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Netizens also reacted to the photo, one of them wrote, "Age is just a number. Hence proved. Love has no age boundary." The second one said, "Nice picture." The third one said, "No doubt, they both look cute together." The fourth one said, "turu love." The fifthone said, "Waiting for ur marriage." 

 

The chaiyan chaiyan girl also posted a picture with Arjun in her Instagram story. Malaika captioned it, my forever valentine. The couple has solid plans for D-day. They are supposed to celebrate their love over a cosy dinner. Malaika has posted a frame of the dinner table with the caption Table is set...waiting for my valentine... Arjun has also shared a glimpse of the dinner table in his Insta story.

Arjun and Malaika confirmed they were dating on his birthday in 2019. Having an age difference of almost 12 years, Arjun and Malaika have often faced flaks and harsh criticism on social media for their relationship.

Arjun opened up about the challenges of this relationship in the last season of Koffee with Karan. He said that even his family took time to accept Malaika. The couple has been tight-lipped about their marriage plans so far. (With inputs from ANI)

Read|Gadar 2: Makers of Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's film drop romantic motion poster on Valentine's Day, fans react

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of ex-India captain MS Dhoni's multi-crore palatial farmhouse with modern bedroom, swimming pool, gym,park
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
Meet Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu's pretty wife Nandini, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Adam Zampa plants a kiss on Marcus Stoinis in Big Bash League's Valentine's Day post, photo goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.