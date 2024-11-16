Arjun Kapoor revealed that he is suffering from Hashimoto's Thyroiditis which is an extension of having a thyroid issue.

Arjun Kapoor recently shocked his fans when he shared that he has been diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder called Hashimoto's Thyroiditis, and mentioned that it might be responsible for his weight gain.

While speaking to Hollywood Reporter, he said, "I have something called Hashimoto's Thyroiditis. It's an extension of having a thyroid issue. Your antibodies fight against you. It's almost like I can take a flight and gain weight because the body goes into stress. The stress mode is when your antibodies believe something is wrong, and it goes into action. The more relaxed I am, the better I look — which is ironic because, in this profession, you're not really relaxed."

Arjun Kapoor explained that Hashimoto's Thyroiditis is a type of thyroid disorder where the immune system mistakenly attacks the thyroid gland. This results in chronic inflammation and can cause long-term damage to the gland.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor hit back at his trolls and critics after the success of his latest release, Singham Again. He shared that the film felt like his "debut all over again" and that the trolling and doubts only motivated him to work harder.

Arjun Kapoor shared a series of memes and posts applauding his role as a fierce villain in Singham Again, celebrating the positive reactions from both fans and critics. He wrote, "Here’s to turning non-believers into believers! Every question & doubt only fueled my determination to work harder and come back stronger."

He added, "To everyone who cheered for me then and still does now – thank you. Your support means everything. To those who doubted me, thank you for pushing me to prove myself again! What a journey it’s been so far; it feels like my debut all over again, and I have a long way to go. Grateful for every step, every lesson, and every bit of love and fire!"

Singham Again, starring Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Ravi Kishan, and Salman Khan in a cameo. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film has crossed Rs 200 crore at the global box office.