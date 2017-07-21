Arjun Kapoor defends Kapil Sharma, here's why

Arjun Kapoor, Kapil Sharma

After Paresh Rawal and Shah Rukh Khan, it was Mubarakan cast which had to pack up without shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show. The funnyman hasn't been keeping well and had to be rushed to the hospital again. But then there were reports of Mubarakan team being kept waiting by Kapil Sharma doing the rounds as well. Arjun Kapoor tweeted a clarification on Twitter and even wrote, " Get well soon and keep making us smile."

He didn't keep us waiting he unfortunately fell sick...the #Mubarakan team wishes @KapilSharmaK9 gets well soon & keeps making us smile... https://t.co/WIwweIY8MF — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 21, 2017

On Wednesday evening, the cast of Mubarakan — Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz — waited for over three hours on the sets of Kapil Sharma’s show along with the crew for the host to show up. At first they were told that the host was not feeling well. The actors waited at Filmcity, while the host checked into Westin Hotel, close to the studio, to recover. But when his anxiety attack did not subside, he went to the hospital to see a doctor. Previously too, he cancelled the Jab Harry Met Sejal gig. The same had happened with Guest In London team, at the time too, there were reports of him being hospitalised. Says an insider, “The host is struggling with a medical condition due to extreme stress.”

Meanwhile Mubarakan which looks like a typical Anees Bazmee entertainer is all set to hit theatres on July 28. And the star cast, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Ileana D'Cruz gave fans a glimpse of their comic timing at the sangeet function in Mumbai.