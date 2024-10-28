Since the past few months, both Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had avoided questions about their relationship. Now, the Singham Again actor has finally confirmed their breakup.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora started dating in 2018 and made their relationship official in 2019. After five years of their relationship, there had been strong rumours since the past few months that the couple have separated. And now, Arjun Kapoor has finally confirmed their breakup at a Diwali event.

On Monday, October 28, Arjun Kapoor attended a Diwali bash hosted by Raj Thackeray at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai. He was accompanied by his co-stars Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff and director Rohit Shetty of his upcoming film Singham Again. After Arjun was felicitated at the event, he spoke to his fans.

During the same interaction, the Ishaqzaade actor confirmed his breakup with Malaika as he said, "Abhi single hoon (Now I'm single)". His video has been shared by the celebrity paparazzo Varinder Chawla on his Instagram account, and has gone viral on social media. Since the past few months, both Arjun and Malaika had avoided questions about their relationship.

Meanwhile, talking about Arjun's next release Singham Again, the actor will be seen in a deadly avatar as the antagonist in the action thriller. Also starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Jackie Shroff, the film is the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe and the third film in the Singham series after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi.

Singham Again will clash at the box office with the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Anees Bazmee directorial has Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba from the second part and also features Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene in the leading roles. Both the movies are set to lit up the box office on fire this Diwali on November 1. While the Rohit Shetty film is made on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore, the Anees Bazmee film has also costed the makers around Rs 150 crore.

