Arjun Kapoor calls Kartik Aaryan 'Saviour of Bollywood’, check out latter’s epic reaction

Kartik Aaryan expressed his admiration for the upcoming Arjun Kapoor film's trailer on social media.

Actor Kartik Aaryan continues to enjoy the enormous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is credited with bringing Bollywood back to life after a period of slumping box office receipts. Amid this, Arjun Kapoor has called Kartik as 'the saviour of Bollywood'

Kartik expressed his admiration for the upcoming Arjun Kapoor film's trailer on social media, calling it super. Arjun reposted his story writing, "Saviour has spoken " as Kartik replied to him writing, " Passing on the torch".





Kartik had opened up about the film's success saying that the team never thought that the horror-comedy will 'revive' Bollywood. Speaking to News18, the Dhamaka star said, "I am really happy. It’s an amazing feeling. I was confident of the content and knew that the film will do at least Rs 100 crore at the box office. But I didn’t know that we will be able to revive the industry. We never thought it will cross Rs 200 crore mark. It is above our expectations."

Talking about the amazing reaction to the film, Kartik continued, "We were confident that family audience will enjoy it as it is an entertaining film. What amazed me was the reaction of kids, like three-year-old children are singing ‘Hare Ram’. It all feels unreal. We never thought it will penetrate so much."

The Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety actor even mentioned how Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was an important film in his career as it was his first theatrical release after the pandemic and hence, he was nervous about the audience reaction. He even mentioned how the film has managed to bring in audiences to the theatres despite several films releasing in the six weeks after his film hit theatres on May 20.