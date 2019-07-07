Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on reports of him getting married to Malaika Arora soon

Arjun Kapoor, once again spoke about his wedding rumours with Malaika Arora, while talking to an entertainment magazine.

Even before they confirmed that they are in a relationship, rumours started making the rounds about their wedding! Yes, we are talking about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who are indeed a couple. Soon after Malaika made it Insta official, they both have been sharing photos on Instagram during their dates in New York City. This time, Arjun rang in his birthday with Malaika in Big Apple and they enjoyed their holiday time too.

During a recent interaction with Filmfare, when Arjun was asked about his wedding plans with Malaika, he stated, "I am not getting married. Malaika and I have to still discover each other in public space and enjoy the comfort of being a couple. We need to ease. We need to take our mind off this pressure of getting married. Sometimes you just need to be in a relationship. You need to live it; you need to enjoy it for what it is, rather than what it should be according to people. We are at ease with each other."

Earlier when Malaika was asked the wedding date, she replied to HT Brunch, "That, I am not going to answer. It’s really personal…"

Arjun also had said, "If you actually check the last few interviews that I’ve done, I’ve spoken very candidly and openly about it. The day I decide to get married, I will not hide it from anybody. It is not something that I want to hide. If I’m open about my relationship, there’s no reason for me to want to hide my marriage."