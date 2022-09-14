Arjun Kapoor asks 'who wore 'em better' as he drops throwback photos from Paris vacation, Malaika Arora reacts

Malaika-Arjun/Instagram

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle to drop a couple of throwback photos with his girlfriend Malaika Arora from their last vacation together in Paris.

The Ek Villain Returns actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures where Arjun and Malaika can be seen candidly posing for the camera while enjoying their breakfast. Arjun donned a black t-shirt and cool sunnies while Malaika wore a risque white bralette top with a striped shirt and a chain. She matched her sunnies which her beau Arjun.

Sharing the clicks with fans, Arjun captioned the post, "Who wore em better??? Swipe right to know my answer!!! #throwbackmemories #paris."

Fans bombarded the comment section with heart and fire emojis asnetizens pointed out that Malaika surely sported the sunnies better than Arjun. In fact, Malaika too left a comment on the post and wrote, "Hmmmmm me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be next seen in the dark comedy film Kuttey alongside Radhika Madan, Tabu and Konkana Sen Sharma. Helmed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, the film is slated to release on November 4, 2022. Kuttey will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter starrer horror comedy film Phone Bhoot. Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film `The Lady Killer` along with actor Bhumi Pednekar in his kitty.