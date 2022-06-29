Arjun Kapoor asks mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor to 'come home,' says he is excited to be called 'chachu'

Arjun Kapoor has the sweetest response to sister Sonam Kapoor's love. The Gunday actor can't wait to become an uncle to Sonam's little one.

Sonam Kapoor has already started a new, beautiful chapter of her life- motherhood, and even his cousin Arjun Kapoor is extremely happy for becoming an uncle.

Three days ago, Arjun turned 37, and among other celebrities, even Sonam shared her wishes for his cousin brother. Sonam posted a carousel post filled with cute moments, and childhood pictures of them and wrote, "Happy happy birthday @arjunkapoor 15 days apart in birthdays So we’ve grown up hand in hand from childhood to adulthood. Love you brother. May you flourish and prosper because you deserve it all."

Here's the post

Arjun noticed Sonam's gesture, and he took his feeling about his sister to Instagram. Arjun shared Sonam's post on his stories, and wrote, "Luv u (kiss emoji) Miss u. Come home soon now I'm excited to officially be called Arjun Chachu!!!"

Here's Arjun's reply

Arjun Kapoor, who has been vocal about his fitness journey, has slammed a troll for calling him a 'rich boy' who can 'never get in shape`. Last Tuesday, Arjun took to Instagram Story and shared a screenshot of the troller's comment that was, in fact, directed towards his trainer Drew Neal."Man ur a lucky trainer to get a client like this a**, u keep printing money boy, this guy can never get in shape. He is a rich boy with no mentality bro," the netizen`s remark read. Arjun not only called out the troller in the comments section but also wrote a long note on his Instagram Stories.

Arjun's post has garnered a lot of appreciation. He also received a big shout-out from his ladylove Malaika Arora. "Well said, Arjun and don't even let these trolls and criticism dull your shine..more power to you and your journey," Malaika posted on Instagram Story. Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun has 'Ek Villian Returns' and 'Kuttey' in the pipeline.