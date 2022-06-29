Arjun Kapoor asks mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor to 'come home,' says he is excited to be called 'chachu'

Headlines

Oppenheimer: Netizens laud Robert Downey Jr’s performance in Christopher Nolan film, say ‘he deserves an Oscar’

Jawan director Atlee in awe of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal: ‘Felt like reading a book and visualising it’

Karan Johar defends 'grey' content in films and OTT: 'Life is way beyond black or white'

Meet IAS Shraddha Gome, who topped 10th, 12th, law school cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, secured AIR...

Here's who Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif will fight in Tiger 3; Maneesh Sharma film's plot details leaked

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Oppenheimer: Netizens laud Robert Downey Jr’s performance in Christopher Nolan film, say ‘he deserves an Oscar’

Jawan director Atlee in awe of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal: ‘Felt like reading a book and visualising it’

Karan Johar defends 'grey' content in films and OTT: 'Life is way beyond black or white'

10 lesser-known Mughal monuments

10 super-drinks to cure fatigue

10 funny nicknames of Indian cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Oppenheimer: Netizens laud Robert Downey Jr’s performance in Christopher Nolan film, say ‘he deserves an Oscar’

Karan Johar defends 'grey' content in films and OTT: 'Life is way beyond black or white'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish, Avinash, Jiya, Bebika might taste Salman Khan’s anger this Weekend Ka Vaar; here’s why

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor asks mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor to 'come home,' says he is excited to be called 'chachu'

Arjun Kapoor has the sweetest response to sister Sonam Kapoor's love. The Gunday actor can't wait to become an uncle to Sonam's little one.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sonam Kapoor has already started a new, beautiful chapter of her life- motherhood, and even his cousin Arjun Kapoor is extremely happy for becoming an uncle. 

Three days ago, Arjun turned 37, and among other celebrities, even Sonam shared her wishes for his cousin brother. Sonam posted a carousel post filled with cute moments, and childhood pictures of them and wrote, "Happy happy birthday @arjunkapoor 15 days apart in birthdays So we’ve grown up hand in hand from childhood to adulthood. Love you brother. May you flourish and prosper because you deserve it all."

Here's the post

Arjun noticed Sonam's gesture, and he took his feeling about his sister to Instagram. Arjun shared Sonam's post on his stories, and wrote, "Luv u (kiss emoji) Miss u. Come home soon now I'm excited to officially be called Arjun Chachu!!!" 

Here's Arjun's reply

Arjun Kapoor, who has been vocal about his fitness journey, has slammed a troll for calling him a 'rich boy' who can 'never get in shape`. Last Tuesday, Arjun took to Instagram Story and shared a screenshot of the troller's comment that was, in fact, directed towards his trainer Drew Neal."Man ur a lucky trainer to get a client like this a**, u keep printing money boy, this guy can never get in shape. He is a rich boy with no mentality bro," the netizen`s remark read. Arjun not only called out the troller in the comments section but also wrote a long note on his Instagram Stories.

Arjun's post has garnered a lot of appreciation. He also received a big shout-out from his ladylove Malaika Arora. "Well said, Arjun and don't even let these trolls and criticism dull your shine..more power to you and your journey," Malaika posted on Instagram Story. Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun has 'Ek Villian Returns' and 'Kuttey' in the pipeline.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

UNIQLO to open it's first store in Mumbai

Mahabharat fame Saurabh Raaj Jain’s new avatar from upcoming project leaked

NEET UG 2023 counselling registration begins TODAY at mcc.nic.in, know how to apply

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

Kajol gives hilarious response to Ajay Devgn saying 'my wife never accepts she is wrong': 'Have you ever thought about'

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE