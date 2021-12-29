Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Rhea, Karan Boolani test positive for Covid-19

Covid-19 cases are increasing day by day in the country. Earlier, Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora had tested Covid positive. Now, Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula, who has turned a year older on Wednesday, have tested positive for Covid-19.

According to India Today’s report, Arjun and Anshula are found Covid positive, they are taking necessary precautions. According to their sources, Arjun Kapoor’s girlfriend Malaika Arora will also undergo a corona test.

Apart from them, Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani have tested positive. Rhea updated about her health on Instagram and wrote, “Yes I'm positive for Covid inspite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone's private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It's invasive and weird.”

Rhea further added “My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions. We also watched Frozen for the first time last night. It was pretty good. Made me miss my sister (Sonam Kapoor) too much. Everything tastes bad except chocolate, my head hurts and I'm still grateful that I got it the way I did and we will be fine in no time. For everyone reaching out to make sure we are ok, we are not too bad, thanks for checking. We love you.”

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has not given any official confirmation about the same.