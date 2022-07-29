Arjun Bijlani, Shraddha Arya to be part of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Slated to release on February 10 next year, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles.

Popular television actors Arjun Bijlani and Shraddha Arya will make a special appearance in Karan Johar’s next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles. The family romantic comedy, slated to release on February 10, 2023, also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

Arjun shared his feelings on bagging the project through an emotional social media post on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, ”Finally had the opportunity to shoot with the one and only Karan Johar Sir. I sincerely appreciate your warmth, love & guidance. Glad that I could be part of this magical film.”

On the other hand, the maverick director also showed his warmth for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner as he penned a thank you note to Arjun for being a part of the film. Karan's note reads, "Dearest Arjun, thank you so much for being a part of my film. Welcome to Dharma and I look forward to working with you in the future."





On the other hand, Shraddha shared a carousel set of photos on her Instagram account posing with the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker. Sharing the four photos, the Kundali Bhagya actress wrote, "All In A Day’s Work" and added a red heart and an evil eye emoji.

Though the two popular television stars didn't reveal the name of the film, as per a report in IndiaForums.com, Arjun and Shraddha will be seen making cameo appearances in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which marks Karan's return to direction after seven years since his last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was released in 2016.