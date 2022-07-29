Arjun Bijlani, Shraddha Arya to be part of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Headlines

Haryana govt transfers 20 IPS officers; Gurugram gets new police commissioner

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, Ghaziabad’s priest stopped by Delhi police over ‘hate speech’

Asia Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Sanju Samson-Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from India's squad

Centre holds high-level meeting on Covid-19, asks states to keep close watch

UP government to build temple museum in Ayodhya; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Haryana govt transfers 20 IPS officers; Gurugram gets new police commissioner

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, Ghaziabad’s priest stopped by Delhi police over ‘hate speech’

Asia Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Sanju Samson-Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from India's squad

10 most venomous animals in the world

Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial House: Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 100 crore ancestral home 

Pakistani cricketers who married foreigners

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

Salman Khan rocks a stylish new bald look; fans impressed and hoping for 'Tere Naam 2'

Insights on India's selection process for Asia Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar & Rohit Sharma addresses the press conference

Indian Matchmaking's Pradhyuman Maloo, who rejected 150 marriage proposals, now accused of domestic violence by wife

Jailer crosses Rs 500 crore at box office, Rajinikanth-starrer becomes only the second Tamil film to achieve the feat

'He’s the protagonist...': Gulshan Devaiah slams portal for not naming Pankaj Tripathi in post about OMG 2's success

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Arjun Bijlani, Shraddha Arya to be part of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Slated to release on February 10 next year, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 03:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Popular television actors Arjun Bijlani and Shraddha Arya will make a special appearance in Karan Johar’s next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles. The family romantic comedy, slated to release on February 10, 2023, also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

Arjun shared his feelings on bagging the project through an emotional social media post on his Instagram Stories.  He wrote, ”Finally had the opportunity to shoot with the one and only Karan Johar Sir. I sincerely appreciate your warmth, love & guidance. Glad that I could be part of this magical film.”

On the other hand, the maverick director also showed his warmth for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner as he penned a thank you note to Arjun for being a part of the film. Karan's note reads, "Dearest Arjun, thank you so much for being a part of my film. Welcome to Dharma and I look forward to working with you in the future."

On the other hand, Shraddha shared a carousel set of photos on her Instagram account posing with the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker. Sharing the four photos, the Kundali Bhagya actress wrote, "All In A Day’s Work" and added a red heart and an evil eye emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

READ | Alia Bhatt dances to Ranbir Kapoor's song Channa Mereya as she wraps up Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Though the two popular television stars didn't reveal the name of the film, as per a report in IndiaForums.com, Arjun and Shraddha will be seen making cameo appearances in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which marks Karan's return to direction after seven years since his last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was released in 2016.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer Ananya Singh, Class 10, 12 topper, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at 22, got AIR...

'He feels the panic on occasion': Pakistan legend criticizes Rohit Sharma’s captaincy with ‘MS Dhoni’ remark

Onion prices: Maharashtra farmers stage protest over 40% export duty

Meet Simone Tata, Ratan Tata's stepmother who headed Rs 70000 crore firm, contributed to success of Lakmé

Apple iPhone 14 with new feature, lesser price likely to launch alongside Apple iPhone 15 on September 12

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE