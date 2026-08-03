Arjun Bijlani, Shaan, Shreyas Talpade, others attend Essel Group centenary celebration hosted by Zee TV, Hindi Zee 5

A key highlight of the evening was the keynote address by Dr. Subhash Chandra, Chairman of Essel Group, who reflected on the entrepreneurial vision, resilience and pioneering spirit that have defined the group's remarkable 100-year journey.

Zee TV and Hindi Zee 5 celebrated a landmark achievement as they commemorated 100 years of the Essel Group with a spectacular evening in Mumbai. The event brought together members of the creative fraternity who have played a significant role in Z’s extraordinary three-decade-long journey. Hosted by actor Aparshakti Khurana, the celebration saw the presence of several prominent names from the entertainment industry, including Shreyas Talpade, Shaan, Rakesh Bedi, Anurag Basu, Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Arjun Bijlani and Ritvik Dhanjani, along with industry veterans, artists and creative talents, celebrating the legacy of Zee TV, which continues to rank as the No.1 Hindi GEC in prime time in India.

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi took guests down memory lane with a heartfelt recollection of his association with Zee TV, sharing memorable anecdotes from his illustrious career. Filmmaker Anurag Basu reflected on his early years as an assistant director to Raman Kumar on Tara, recalling how the experience played a crucial role in shaping his journey as a filmmaker. Aparshakti Khurana kept the evening lively and engaging as he guided the audience through the celebrations with his effortless hosting. The gathering also observed a two-minute silence in remembrance of Shri Nand Kishore Ji Goenka, honouring his invaluable contribution and lasting legacy.

A key highlight of the evening was the keynote address by Dr. Subhash Chandra, Chairman of Essel Group, who reflected on the entrepreneurial vision, resilience and pioneering spirit that have defined the group's remarkable 100-year journey. His address also traced the evolution of Zee TV and its transformative impact on India's media and entertainment landscape.

Beginning his keynote speech, Dr. Subhash Chandra expressed his gratitude to everyone who attended the historic occasion. He said, "I sincerely thank everyone who has taken the time to be here and be a part of this historic evening. This journey has only been possible because of all of you." He further highlighted the network’s expansive reach, with an audience footprint of over 1.45 billion viewers across 190 countries and 51 languages every day.

Speaking about the future of entertainment and content consumption, Dr. Chandra shared the group's vision of creating an immersive ecosystem where viewers move beyond being passive audiences and become active participants. He said, "In the future, viewers won’t just watch programmes; they will become a part of them, interacting with the characters and the storyline in an immersive entertainment experience."

The celebrations concluded on a high note with a live performance by acclaimed folk artist Mame Khan, followed by a nostalgic medley of iconic Zee TV title tracks presented by the Bombay Choir Group, bringing the memorable evening to a fitting close.

As Essel Group marked a century of its legacy, the celebration paid tribute to the vision, creativity and pioneering efforts that have continued to shape the future of Indian media and entertainment.