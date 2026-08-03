FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Why Tamil Nadu & Karnataka Fight Over Cauvery? | Cauvery Water War Reaches SC | CM Vijay | DKS

Why Tamil Nadu & Karnataka Fight Over Cauvery? | Cauvery Water War Reaches SC | CM Vijay | DKS

From 30% to 10%: How AI is forcing TCS, Infosys, HCLTech to run leaner benches

From 30% to 10%: How AI is forcing TCS, Infosys, HCLTech to run leaner benches

Salman Khan takes indirect dig at Lock Upp 2 in Alliance: 'Riteish Deshmukh ki naukri khatre mein hai'

Salman Khan takes indirect dig at Lock Upp 2 in Alliance

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT

From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Arjun Bijlani, Shaan, Shreyas Talpade, others attend Essel Group centenary celebration hosted by Zee TV, Hindi Zee 5

A key highlight of the evening was the keynote address by Dr. Subhash Chandra, Chairman of Essel Group, who reflected on the entrepreneurial vision, resilience and pioneering spirit that have defined the group's remarkable 100-year journey.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 10:03 PM IST

Arjun Bijlani, Shaan, Shreyas Talpade, others attend Essel Group centenary celebration hosted by Zee TV, Hindi Zee 5
Celebs attend Essel Group centenary celebration
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Zee TV and Hindi Zee 5 celebrated a landmark achievement as they commemorated 100 years of the Essel Group with a spectacular evening in Mumbai. The event brought together members of the creative fraternity who have played a significant role in Z’s extraordinary three-decade-long journey. Hosted by actor Aparshakti Khurana, the celebration saw the presence of several prominent names from the entertainment industry, including Shreyas Talpade, Shaan, Rakesh Bedi, Anurag Basu, Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Arjun Bijlani and Ritvik Dhanjani, along with industry veterans, artists and creative talents, celebrating the legacy of Zee TV, which continues to rank as the No.1 Hindi GEC in prime time in India.

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi took guests down memory lane with a heartfelt recollection of his association with Zee TV, sharing memorable anecdotes from his illustrious career. Filmmaker Anurag Basu reflected on his early years as an assistant director to Raman Kumar on Tara, recalling how the experience played a crucial role in shaping his journey as a filmmaker. Aparshakti Khurana kept the evening lively and engaging as he guided the audience through the celebrations with his effortless hosting. The gathering also observed a two-minute silence in remembrance of Shri Nand Kishore Ji Goenka, honouring his invaluable contribution and lasting legacy.

A key highlight of the evening was the keynote address by Dr. Subhash Chandra, Chairman of Essel Group, who reflected on the entrepreneurial vision, resilience and pioneering spirit that have defined the group's remarkable 100-year journey. His address also traced the evolution of Zee TV and its transformative impact on India's media and entertainment landscape.

Beginning his keynote speech, Dr. Subhash Chandra expressed his gratitude to everyone who attended the historic occasion. He said, "I sincerely thank everyone who has taken the time to be here and be a part of this historic evening. This journey has only been possible because of all of you." He further highlighted the network’s expansive reach, with an audience footprint of over 1.45 billion viewers across 190 countries and 51 languages every day.

Speaking about the future of entertainment and content consumption, Dr. Chandra shared the group's vision of creating an immersive ecosystem where viewers move beyond being passive audiences and become active participants. He said, "In the future, viewers won’t just watch programmes; they will become a part of them, interacting with the characters and the storyline in an immersive entertainment experience."

The celebrations concluded on a high note with a live performance by acclaimed folk artist Mame Khan, followed by a nostalgic medley of iconic Zee TV title tracks presented by the Bombay Choir Group, bringing the memorable evening to a fitting close.

As Essel Group marked a century of its legacy, the celebration paid tribute to the vision, creativity and pioneering efforts that have continued to shape the future of Indian media and entertainment.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From 30% to 10%: How AI is forcing TCS, Infosys, HCLTech to run leaner benches
From 30% to 10%: How AI is forcing TCS, Infosys, HCLTech to run leaner benches
Salman Khan takes indirect dig at Lock Upp 2 in Alliance: 'Riteish Deshmukh ki naukri khatre mein hai'
Salman Khan takes indirect dig at Lock Upp 2 in Alliance
Arjun Bijlani, Shaan, Shreyas Talpade, others attend Essel Group centenary celebration hosted by Zee TV, Hindi Zee 5
Celebs attend Essel Group centenary celebration hosted by Zee TV, Hindi Zee 5
From 'historic blunder' to another exit: Chandra Kumar Bose resigns from TMC in four months
Chandra Kumar Bose resigns from TMC in four months
From Instagram Reels to Terror Probe: How 22-year-old Arpita Sarkar became key suspect in Bengal STF's Pakistan module case
How Arpita Sarkar became key suspect in Bengal STF's Pakistan module case
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement