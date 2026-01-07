Arjun Bijlani makes FIRST STATEMENT after father-in-law's death, makes emotional promise: 'Chinta mat karna, Neha aur Ayaan ka...'

'Shut the fu*k up': Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend breaks silence on dating rumours, says THIS about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor
BOLLYWOOD
Actor Arjun Bijlani on Tuesday penned an emotional note in memory of his father-in-law Rakesh Chandra Swami, who passed away last week. "Om Shanti Papa !! Aap ki batein aur seek hamesha hamare saath Rahengi..!! Neha aur Ayaan ka poora Dhyaan rakhoonga chinta mat karna... !! Love u always! Sri Rakesh Chandra Swami!! 1956 - 2026...!! #omshanti," Arjun wrote on Instagram. He also shared several pictures with his dad-in-law.
A prayer meet for actor Rakesh Chandra Swami was held in Mumbai on Monday. From Ravie Dubey, Ankita Lokhande, to Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Chetna Pande, and Kanika Maan, several members from the film and television industry attended the prayer meet, paying condolences to Arjun and his wife, Neha.
According to a source close to the actor, Rakesh Chandra Swami suffered a brain stroke on December 29, 2025, following which he was undergoing treatment in Mumbai. He passed away on January 1, 2026. His final rites took place on Thursday afternoon at the Oshiwara crematorium in the presence of family members. Rakesh Chandra Swami is survived by his daughter, Neha Swami and his son, Nishank Swami. Arjun Bijlani, who was close to his father-in-law, was recently in Dubai with his family ahead of the New Year celebrations.
The actor had been sharing glimpses of their vacation. Earlier this year, Neha also shared a heartfelt Father's Day post for her dad, penning an emotional message for him. She also shared pictures of her father and her son together. Thank you for being the example every father should strive to be. Love u daddy," she wrote. On the work front for Arjun Bijlani, the actor was recently crowned as the winner of the first season of the reality show Rise and Fall.