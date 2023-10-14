Arjit Singh’s wild, 'Ganguly-style' celebration on Babar Azam’s wicket in Ind vs Pak World Cup match has fans in splits

Arijit Singh's 'Ganguly-style' celebration on Babar Azam's dismissal in India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match leaves fans in splits.

Arjit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan were seen performing at the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match. As Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj got a big wicket from Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, Arijit was seen celebrating it enthusiastically which left netizens in splits.

On Saturday, a number of celebrities including Arijit Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Salman Khan, Sunidhi Chauhan, and others were seen attending the IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 match. A video from the match showing Arjit Singh celebrating Babar Azam’s dismissal by Indian pacer Siraj is going viral and his reaction has left netizens in splits.

In the video, Arijit Singh can be seen dancing in happiness and waving a t-shirt in the air as Babar Azam walked back to the stands after getting dismissed by Mohammad Siraj.

Netizens also reacted to Arjit Singh’s viral video celebrating Babar Azam’s knockout. One of the comments read, “GOAT jit for a reason.” Another wrote, “If Arjit is dancing, You made it.” Another wrote, “Arijit Singh enjoyed that wicket.”

The video also reminded fans of Saurav Ganguly’s celebration when he took off his shirt and waved it in the air at the Lord’s balcony after India defeated England in the final of the Natwest series. One of the comments read, “he is from Ganguly state.” Another wrote, “Arijit recreated Ganguly style celebration.” Another tweeted, “Ganguly-style.”

he is from Ganguly state pic.twitter.com/DdHPFNvb29 — amsi (@RKsTilllast) October 14, 2023

Earlier, In the match, India won the toss and chose to ball first. Pakistani openers gave a decent start, however, Siraj got the wicket of Shafique and then Imam was dismissed by Hardik Pandya. Rizwan and Babar stitched a good partnership before Siraj knocked Babar out.

Earlier, before the match, Arijit Singh put on a show, showcasing a range of songs, including India's National Song 'Vande Mataram’ and some of his biggest hits like Heeriye and more. Singers Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh were also part of the grand opening of the India vs Pakistan clash.