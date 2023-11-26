Headlines

What caused Kochi stampede that killed 4 students, injured 60?

'Most heinous terrorist attack': PM Modi talks about 26/11 attack on Mann Ki Baat show

Delhi-NCR: Delhi's air quality improves, IMD predicts rainfall in next 24 hours

Who is Nikhita Gandhi? Sang tracks in blockusters Tiger 3 and Leo, four students died at her concert in Kerala

Parineeti Chopra slams fan pages using her name to support Mannara: 'Will be reporting you'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Parineeti Chopra slams fan pages using her name to support Mannara: 'Will be reporting you'

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: History, significance, rituals and everything to know

When Shah Rukh Khan said he would never be able to work with this superstar: 'Not many people are fond of...'

8 Foods that become healthier after boiling

Most dot balls bowled in T20I cricket

Cricket teams that won most matches in T20I

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Parineeti Chopra slams fan pages using her name to support Mannara: 'Will be reporting you'

Who is Nikhita Gandhi? Sang tracks in blockusters Tiger 3 and Leo, four students died at her concert in Kerala

Orry makes shocking claims, says his friends 'attempted his murder', pushed him at party, left him drunk on rooftop

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra slams fan pages using her name to support Mannara: 'Will be reporting you'

Fans assumed that Parineeti Chopra was indirectly slamming Mannara's fan pages who supported the Bigg Boss contestant using her name.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, on Saturday, took to Instagram and slammed fan pages using her name to support artists using her fake interviews and statements to support them, she warned them and said ‘I will be reporting you.’

Though she didn’t mention Mannara’s name in her note, however, fans have assumed that she is talking about Mannara only. She wrote, “I am seeing fan pages putting out quotes in favour of their artists, using my name. These are fake. I have given no interviews/quotes about anyone, congratulating them or appreciating them. I am watching, and will be reporting you. Also – get your facts checked first! A little googling never hurt anyone.”

Take a look:

Fans reacted, one of them wrote, “Priyanka Chopra as family. Maybe they can have differences,every family has but doing this when her sister is on show is not a thing I appreciate Mannara always refused to connect her name with Chopra sisters, she maintained respect.”

The second one said, “That is why manara doesn't want to use her sister's name RIP family unity.” The third one said, “Now it all.makes sense!” The fourth one said, “Chalna bhai, itna kyun apne aap ko attention dilwane ke liye kar raha hai! No one’s interested in you! 2 din puchte hain log tereko! Also people verify other channel’s! Apne aap ko kya samaj raha hai tu! Jitna clout mil raha le le. Kal ko koi nahi puchne wala hai teko!” The fifth one said, “Her own cousins are not supporting because they knew her dual personality.”

The sixth one said, “It's Mannara's PR strategy to get a support by using Priyanka and Parineeti's name.” The eight one said, “Parineeti ne story me likha hai that it's about mannara ?? Coz hume toh nhi dikh Raha.”

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will decode Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui's game and give them a reality check. Not only this, Salman Khan will also raise the issue of Sana Raees Khan holding Vicky's hand during a conversation and question their move. The Weekend Ka Vaar will also see one of the contestants getting evicted and a new wildcard contestant, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry entering the house. It will be interesting to see whose journey comes to an end today.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

The Village review: Arya’s sci-fi horror is unwatchable, makes Ramsay Brothers seem like Alfred Hitchcock in comparison

This IIT alumnus left high-paying MNC job for Bollywood, broke national record with Rs 2,000 crore blockbuster

'Kokila Modi spotted': Vicky Jain’s mother slammed for blaming Ankita Lokhande for their ugly fights

'Hardik and Dhoni did that...': Former cricketer draws astonishing parallels for Indian cricket sensation

Randeep Hooda announces wedding date with longtime girlfriend Lin Laishram: ‘A date with destiny’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE