Parineeti Chopra slams fan pages using her name to support Mannara: 'Will be reporting you'

Fans assumed that Parineeti Chopra was indirectly slamming Mannara's fan pages who supported the Bigg Boss contestant using her name.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, on Saturday, took to Instagram and slammed fan pages using her name to support artists using her fake interviews and statements to support them, she warned them and said ‘I will be reporting you.’

Though she didn’t mention Mannara’s name in her note, however, fans have assumed that she is talking about Mannara only. She wrote, “I am seeing fan pages putting out quotes in favour of their artists, using my name. These are fake. I have given no interviews/quotes about anyone, congratulating them or appreciating them. I am watching, and will be reporting you. Also – get your facts checked first! A little googling never hurt anyone.”

#ParineetiChopra blasts on People using her name in support of #MannaraChopra pic.twitter.com/bV0sVuuNDk — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 25, 2023

Fans reacted, one of them wrote, “Priyanka Chopra as family. Maybe they can have differences,every family has but doing this when her sister is on show is not a thing I appreciate Mannara always refused to connect her name with Chopra sisters, she maintained respect.”

The second one said, “That is why manara doesn't want to use her sister's name RIP family unity.” The third one said, “Now it all.makes sense!” The fourth one said, “Chalna bhai, itna kyun apne aap ko attention dilwane ke liye kar raha hai! No one’s interested in you! 2 din puchte hain log tereko! Also people verify other channel’s! Apne aap ko kya samaj raha hai tu! Jitna clout mil raha le le. Kal ko koi nahi puchne wala hai teko!” The fifth one said, “Her own cousins are not supporting because they knew her dual personality.”

The sixth one said, “It's Mannara's PR strategy to get a support by using Priyanka and Parineeti's name.” The eight one said, “Parineeti ne story me likha hai that it's about mannara ?? Coz hume toh nhi dikh Raha.”

