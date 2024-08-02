Arijit Singh UK tour postponed due to 'unforeseen' medical emergency, singer apologises to fans: 'It pains me to...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's fifty in vain as India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI ends in a tie

Meet India's most beautiful queen, studied from DU, father also left his royal title to become IAS…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

Warning signs of cancer that appear in legs, feet

Warning signs of cancer that appear in legs, feet

6 disappointments that made Bigg Boss OTT 3 dull, boring

6 disappointments that made Bigg Boss OTT 3 dull, boring

8 animals with weakest bones

8 animals with weakest bones

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Arijit Singh UK tour postponed due to 'unforeseen' medical emergency, singer apologises to fans: 'It pains me to...'

Arijit Singh's latest Instagram post, informing about his UK tour getting postponed left his fans worried.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 12:33 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Arijit Singh UK tour postponed due to 'unforeseen' medical emergency, singer apologises to fans: 'It pains me to...'
Arijit Singh
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Singer Arijit Singh apologised to his fans after his UK tour got postponed due to an 'unforeseen' medical emergency. On his Instagram, Arijit shared an important update about the tour, announced the new dates, and even informed his fans, that the tickets they booked will remain valid. 

    Originally slated to commence on August 11, the concert has now been postponed to September. Although, Arijit did not mention what kind of medical emergency, Singh thanked his fans for their unwavering support. On August 1, Arijit dropped the note on his Instagram, and wrote, "His note read, "Dear fans, it pains me to share that unforeseen medical circumstances have forced me to postpone our August concerts. I know how eagerly you were awaiting these shows and I'm truly sorry for the disappointment. Your love and support are my strength. Let's turn this pause into promise of an even more magical reunion." 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Arijit Singh (@arijitsingh)

    Singh then announced the new dates of the concert, and further wrote, "Thank you for your understanding, patience, and unwavering love. I can't wait to create unforgettable memories with you all. With heartfelt apologies and endless gratitude

    Arijit Singh got relief from Bombay High Court 

    Granting relief to composer-singer Arijit Singh, the Bombay High Court has said AI tools generating content using a celebrity's voice, image or other attributes without consent violate his or her "personality rights".

    Celebrities are particularly vulnerable to unauthorised generation of content through AI tools, the court said. Hearing a petition filed by the famous singer, Justice R I Chagla in his interim order on July 26 restrained eight online platforms from using Singh's "personality rights", and directed them to remove all such content and also voice conversion tools.

    The singer had moved the court claiming that these platforms provide AI tools to synthesize artificial sound recordings by mimicking his voice, mannerisms and other attributes.

    Read: From Armaan Malik's slap to Vishal Pandey 'checking out' Kritika Malik: 6 biggest controversies of Bigg Boss OTT 3 

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet actress who fell in love with a Maharaja at 17, dated Ratan Tata, then got married but still lives alone, she is..

    Meet actress who fell in love with a Maharaja at 17, dated Ratan Tata, then got married but still lives alone, she is..

    Assassination of Haniyeh Spurs Promised Backlash

    Assassination of Haniyeh Spurs Promised Backlash

    Citadel Honey Bunny teaser: Varun Dhawan, Samanth Ruth Prabhu are fierce spies on thrilling journey of survival

    Citadel Honey Bunny teaser: Varun Dhawan, Samanth Ruth Prabhu are fierce spies on thrilling journey of survival

    US Presidential Elections: Kamala Harris gains on Donald Trump in 6 of 7 swing states

    US Presidential Elections: Kamala Harris gains on Donald Trump in 6 of 7 swing states

    Khel Khel Mein: Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan invite 'stree aur purush' for their 'hilarious' Sach Ka Saamna, fans react

    Khel Khel Mein: Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan invite 'stree aur purush' for their 'hilarious' Sach Ka Saamna, fans react

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

    Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

    Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

    Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

    Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

    Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

    In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

    In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

    Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

    Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement