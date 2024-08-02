Arijit Singh UK tour postponed due to 'unforeseen' medical emergency, singer apologises to fans: 'It pains me to...'

Arijit Singh's latest Instagram post, informing about his UK tour getting postponed left his fans worried.

Singer Arijit Singh apologised to his fans after his UK tour got postponed due to an 'unforeseen' medical emergency. On his Instagram, Arijit shared an important update about the tour, announced the new dates, and even informed his fans, that the tickets they booked will remain valid.

Originally slated to commence on August 11, the concert has now been postponed to September. Although, Arijit did not mention what kind of medical emergency, Singh thanked his fans for their unwavering support. On August 1, Arijit dropped the note on his Instagram, and wrote, "His note read, "Dear fans, it pains me to share that unforeseen medical circumstances have forced me to postpone our August concerts. I know how eagerly you were awaiting these shows and I'm truly sorry for the disappointment. Your love and support are my strength. Let's turn this pause into promise of an even more magical reunion."

Singh then announced the new dates of the concert, and further wrote, "Thank you for your understanding, patience, and unwavering love. I can't wait to create unforgettable memories with you all. With heartfelt apologies and endless gratitude

Arijit Singh got relief from Bombay High Court

Granting relief to composer-singer Arijit Singh, the Bombay High Court has said AI tools generating content using a celebrity's voice, image or other attributes without consent violate his or her "personality rights".

Celebrities are particularly vulnerable to unauthorised generation of content through AI tools, the court said. Hearing a petition filed by the famous singer, Justice R I Chagla in his interim order on July 26 restrained eight online platforms from using Singh's "personality rights", and directed them to remove all such content and also voice conversion tools.

The singer had moved the court claiming that these platforms provide AI tools to synthesize artificial sound recordings by mimicking his voice, mannerisms and other attributes.

