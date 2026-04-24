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Arijit Singh supports Indie artistes, sings Laiyaan after quiting Bollywood playback singing, calls it 'great opportunity to connect back'

Arijit Singh may have stepped back from mainstream playback singing, but he continues charming his fans with his new melodies. Arijit has collaborated with indie artists, Harjot and Rudwick, for song Laiyaan.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 24, 2026, 05:08 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Arijit Singh supports Indie artistes, sings Laiyaan after quiting Bollywood playback singing, calls it 'great opportunity to connect back'
Arijit Singh, Laiyaan
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Months after stepping away from playback singing, Arijit Singh has now returned, but shifted his course to independent music. Arijit's latest track, Laiyaan, released on April 16 across streaming platforms, is already winning hearts. This new song added another feather in his hat, marking his transition from mainstream music to independent work, being inclined more towards personal musical expression. Laiyaan, featuring Arijit Singh alongside Ruaa Kayy, with music composed and produced by RUTVXK, leans into a minimal and emotionally driven sound. Rather than scale, the song focuses on mood, space, and lyrical intimacy.

Arjit Singh wins over his fans again

Hours of release, and the song began gaining a strong reaction from the online audience. A fan commented, “Arijit’s voice hits different when he’s free from Bollywood - this feels so pure and emotional.” Another fan wrote, “What a pairing - didn’t expect Ruaa Kayy’s voice to stand out like this, she deserves more recognition.” Several fans continued describing the track as 'deeply emotional'. One YouTube comment read, “This song feels like a warm hug you didn’t know you needed.”

Also read: Despite retirement, Arijit Singh will be active in Bollywood, singer shares crucial career update: 'I have stopped taking new assignments, but...'

Arijit Singh on Laiyaan

The ace singer calls Laiyaan a "great opportunity to connect back." He said, "It was a meditative experience while singing it. Harjyot and Ritvik composed it with a lot of love, which gave me the perfect state of heart. I am grateful to the composers for giving me this opportunity to feel the unspoken. Harjyot and Ritvik are rare talents who understand soulful music. I am sure a great listener will love this music.”

Listen to the song here

Speaking about collaborating with Arijit Singh, Ruaa Kayy, aka Harjot Kaur, called it "very organic." She further said, "Working alongside Arijit dada, who has shaped so many songs that people connect with emotionally, was a learning experience in itself. It made me more aware of how less can sometimes say more, and how important it is to stay true to the feeling rather than over-perform it." Laiyaan reflects a growing shift in contemporary music consumption, where listeners are drawn to emotional honesty, despite minimal production, but a strong storytelling that prioritises feeling over form.

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