Arijit Singh strongly condems police brutality during student protest, advices miffed fans to 'delete my playlist, forget my existence', netizens react

Arijit Singh took a strong stand on the student protest and how Delhi police manhandled them. He went to advise his disappointed fan that he's free from him, and can delete his existence, including his playlists. Netizens are going gaga over the star singer.

Singer Arijit Singh has strongly expressed his thoughts on the student protest and bluntly slammed the brutality of the Delhi police on his X (formerly Twitter). The popular music star didn't care about hurting the sentiments of Narendra Modi's bhakts, and expressed his views without any fear. As per recent reports, a violent clash took place between the Delhi Police and thousands of students marching toward Parliament under the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) banner. Protesters had been demonstrating in New Delhi and were demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks and irregularities in the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations. However, their peaceful protest took a violent turn when police did a lathi charge and even threw tear gas, leading to several students being injured.

Arijit Singh on Delhi police going ruthless at student protest

On X, Arijit first dropped a tweet criticising Delhi police, and wrote, "yaar ab to students ko maar rahe hain yahaan aap log. Aren't you ashamed? Hello Neta, Mantri! Kya chal raha hai bhai! Apne aapko bhagwan samajh liya hai kya?" As expected, this tweet didn't go well with Modi fans, and they started trolling and bashing him. A netizen wrote, "This is not abt CJP or gov topic but u lost all respect I ever had for u. Many factors r responsible for it. But as u already said, my opinion doesn't matter to u. Fair enough, I deserve this for being ur long time fan. But now I hate u from the bottom of my heart."

Arijit Singh advises fans to disown him if he doesn't get in sync with his ideology

The miffed fan caught Arijit's attention. Singh apologised for hurting his sentiments, but also advice to unfollow him and his work, but he won't change his thoughts about how the government has lapsed big time. Arijit wrote, "I am not worried about the fact that somebody respects me or not. I am also not bothered about anyone's opinion, as everyone has their own. You being a fan of me doesn't compel me to say sugarcoated words to you. But I apologise to you as a person. My words might have hurt your emotions. I am truly sorry; I never meant it that way. It's just that I am angry. Forgive me to become free. You can delete all my playlists and forget my existence." He concluded, "Be happy. I genuinely pray for your happiness. But that doesn't change my opinion. Take care."

Netizens impressed by Arijit Singh

Soon, Arijit's reply went viral, and several netizens called him "Man with a spine". However, Arijit decided not to entertain nasty social media trolling. So he restricted his profile to the followers he would allow. His X handle is no longer public, and one has to request Singh to see his tweets and follow him.

Also read: Viral video: Amid brutal trolling, Anupam Kher reacts to student protest, assures them 'main aapke saath hoon', but warns: 'Jab bahar ke log...'