Arijit Singh schools security guard for misbehaving with female fan at his concert, says 'I wish...': Watch viral video

A female fan was manhandled by a security guard at Arijit Singh's UK concert, and the singer had to intervene and apologise to her.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 05:18 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Arijit Singh schools security guard for misbehaving with female fan at his concert, says 'I wish...': Watch viral video
Arijit Singh
Singer Arijit Singh made headlines after a female fan was manhandled at his UK concert. In a video shared by a fan on social media, the singer reacted when the lady was held by the neck by one of the security guards. Arijit noticed the behaviour of the security guard and expressed his disappointment in the middle of his performance. 

Arijit was seen apologising to the fan when he noticed she was being held by the neck during his show. In the now-viral video, the lady questions the security personnel for holding her by the neck. Arijit then spoke on the mike in the middle of his performance and said, “It's not fair to grab somebody like that (gesturing towards the neck).” He then pointed out at the security guards, “Guys, please sit down.” While turning to the lady he said, “I am really sorry, ma'am. I wish I was there to protect you, but I could not. Please sit down.”

When a fan called Arijit Singh's voice God's sign

In another performance during his UK concert, Arijit noticed a teary-eyed female fan and consoled her. The fan named Aarti Khetarpal shared the video on her Instagram, where she expressed that "it felt like God was speaking through Arijit in that moment." She wrote, "God sends signs & tonight’s @arijitsing's concert was a proof! As soon as he started singing his emotional songs, memories of my ex in London flooded back, The promises, betrayal, lies & heartbreak. In that moment, Arijit—without knowing why I was crying—sang, consoled, and said, ‘forgive & forget.' It felt like God was speaking through him in that moment, using Arijit as an instrument to deliver His message. I’m sure some of you can relate, while others may not. tonight’s concert will forever be a core memory to re write ‘love’ & start a new story. Sharing this because God truly sends signs; we just have to pause and listen!"

The video soon went viral, and Arijit was praised by the netizens for his humility and kind gesture toward the fan. This year, Arijit Singh also won a National Award for Best Singer for his song Kesariya from Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. 

Read: Meet Bollywood superstar’s son who said ‘I get shy looking at my mom romancing other men on screen’, he is…

