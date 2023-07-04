Arijit Singh's fan gets trolled for kissing boyfriend and proposing to him at concert, watch viral video

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, who is one of the best singers in the country and is known for romantic songs, never disappoints his fans. Attending his live concerts is a dream for many, he is one of those singers who has millions of followers.

Recently, a video went viral in which a fan can be seen kissing his boyfriend and proposing to him at Arjit Singh’s live concert. The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayni with the caption, “Definitely Arijit's has always been mesmerizing beautiful moment when a couple starts their new beginnings from the concert, look how he proposed her, adorn.”

Watch video:

However, netizens trolled the couple, one of the wrote, “Everyone wants to be a popular nowadays.” The second one said, “Arjit singh be like : asheel hain yeh audience.” The third one said, “Arijit Singh be like: Haan ye karlo pehle....” The fourth one said. “Aise kabhi maa papa ka ashirwad le lete pair chu ke during singing session . Paap dhul jate.” The fifth one said, “ab aage Divorce ke liye bhi koi concert choose kar lena kyoki aajkal Marriages complete kahan hoti hai ek na ek din to tootti hi hai.”

Earlier, another video from his concert took rounds on social media wherein he was seen schooling a fan who pulled his hand during the concert which caused injury. He was seen saying in the video, “You were pulling me. Please come on stage. Listen, I have been struggling, okay? You have to understand this. You are here to have fun, no problem. But If I am not able to perform, you are not able to have fun, that's as simple as that. You pulling me like that…now my hands are shaking. should I leave?”

Meanwhile, Arijit Singh made his Bollywood debut with Mithoon’s composition Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2 and since then has been giving a number of hit songs. Some of his recent soulful melodies include Bedardeya from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan, Aapna Bana le from Bhediya, and Kesariya from Brahmastra.

Read Arijit Singh injured during live concert in Aurangabad after female fan pulls his hand, netizens demand strict action