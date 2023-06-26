'Thode gaali kha lenge': Arijit Singh reveals why he said yes to Pasoori remake

Credit: Arijit Singh/Instagram

Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's Satyaprem Ki Katha is leaving no chance to rule over the hearts of the audience. After an amazing trailer, the songs are making people fall in love with this musical romantic pure love story.

Pasoori Nu from Satyaprem Ki Katha is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. On Monday, Arijit Singh took to Instagram and revealed why decided to sing the song. He tweeted, “well, the maker has promised me a yearly fund for a school for under privileged thats more important thode gaali kha lenge.”

well

The maker has promised me a yearly fund for a school for undee privileged

thats more important

thode gaali kha lenge June 26, 2023

Netizens reacted to his tweet, one of them wrote, “Dhan ki kami kaha hai aapko. Some magazine says You're one of the top richest musicians.” The second one said, “Itni bura nahi hai sir .... Bhot achaa hai bus ye 2-4 din rahega charche mein phir sab yhin hi sunenge. This is how its work .but original hi karna avoid remake.” The third one said, “Aapko koi kya gaali dega sir You are legend aap itne logo ki help kar rhe ho fund de kar wo gaali dene waale bhi saant ho jaenge but aap apna aise hi help krte rhiye Jo dusro ki madad krta hai bhagwaan uski madad krte hai haters ko god dekh lenge.”

While the crackling chemistry of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has been in talks ever since the film has been announced, now it become more adoring of the recently released Pasoori Nu song especially when Kiara said, Tum itne cute kaise ho.

Kartik and Kiara are undoubtedly, the most admiring on-screen couple. The audience is eagerly waiting to watch them again on the big screen in Satyaprem Ki Katha while the songs are continuously giving a glimpse of their loving chemistry.

As the Pasoori Nu song has just been released our very own, Sattu and Katha are setting new goals with their amazing on-screen presence. While we enjoy the song, when Katha aka Kiara says, "Tum itne cute kaise ho yar", and Sattu aka Kartik replies, "Jaise tum itni sundar Ho" indeed reflects their cute chemistry and has ignited our anticipation to witness this blockbuster Jodi on the big screen.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.