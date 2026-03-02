FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Arijit Singh releases first independent song Raina after retirement from playback singing, fans say 'no one can replace him'

Arijit Singh's first independent song Raina is composed by Shekhar Ravjiani with lyrics by Priya Saraiya. In January, the singer had announced that he will be stepping away from playback singing but would continue to make music.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 02, 2026, 12:52 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Arijit Singh releases first independent song Raina after retirement from playback singing, fans say 'no one can replace him'
Arijit Singh/Instagram
Singer Arijit Singh released his first new song, Raina, following his retirement from playback singing. The two-time National Award-winning Singh is known for chartbuster tracks such as Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Raabta, Kesariya, Gerua, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Chaleya among others. Raina is composed by Shekhar Ravjiani with lyrics by Priya Saraiya.

The official YouTube description of the song reads as, "Composed by Shekhar Ravjiani and sung by Arijit Singh with lyrics by Priya Saraiya, lose yourself in this deeply romantic ode to a woman who feels like the night itself - mysterious, breathtaking, endless. She isn’t just admired; she’s felt. In every glance. Every silence. Every heartbeat. A song that pulls you in and refuses to let go. It’s passionate. It’s immersive. It’s the kind of love that lights up the dark. Turn it up. Feel it deeply. Let the night take over."

Fans shared their love and excitement for the song in the comments section. One user wrote, "Arijit Singh is best. No one can replace him in my life. He was, is, and will be my favourite singer forever", while another added, "When Arijit Singh sings, it doesn’t feel like a song. It feels like a memory you forgot you had." "Everything about this song is amazing. The composition and lyrics perfectly capture the melancholic nights, and Arijit's singing is giving it the perfect life", read another comment.

On January 27, Arijit made a shocking announcement on his X account @Atmojoarjalojo as he wrote, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

"God has been really kind to me. I am fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments, will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won't stop making music", he added.

