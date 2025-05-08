In the wake of Indo-Pak conflict, Arijit Singh postponed his live concert at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Singer Arijit Singh's Abu Dhabi concert, which was scheduled to take place on May 9, has been postponed. On Thursday, Arijit's team took to the singer's official Instagram account and shared the update with his fans and followers. The decision comes after India conducted Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Due to recent events, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Arijit Singh live concert in Abu Dhabi, originally scheduled for 9 May 2025, at Etihad Arena, Yas Island. We deeply appreciate your patience, support and understanding during this time. We are working closely with the venue, and the new date will be announced soon," a post read on Arijit's Instagram account.

"All purchased tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date, or you may opt for a full refund within 7 days, starting 12 May 2025 (Monday). Thank you for your continued love and support. We look forward to creating unforgettable memories with you soon. With love, Team Arijit Singh Live," the post further read.

Earlier on Thursday morning, the makers of "Bhool Chuk Maaf," which starred Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, cancelled the theatrical release of the film following increased security drills around India. Now, the movie will debut on OTT.

Early on May 7 morning, India executed a coordinated assault using long-range high-precision strike weapons, destroying nine sites in PoK and deep inside Pakistan in an operation codenamed 'Sindoor'. Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets on the night of May 7.

Over 100 terrorists were eliminated in a series of precision strikes launched in the early hours of Wednesday, according to sources. The operation, aimed at avenging the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, remains underway, making it challenging to provide an exact casualty count of the terrorists at this stage, sources further stated.

