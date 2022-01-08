Arijit Singh, Madhur Bhandarkar, Nafisa Ali Sodhi, Maanvi Gagroo, Ayesha Singh test COVID positive

In a single day, 4 Bollywood and 1 television celebrity tested COVID positive. Actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi, Maanvi Gaagroo, director Madhur Bhandarkar, and singer Arijit Singh have been affected by the COVID-19 virus. Veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi, known for 'Life in a Metro,' 'Yamla Pagla Deewana,' share the news about her health on social media. She posted a picture of herself being hospitalised with the caption, "Guess what I have! A lucky number 7 bed !! High fever and throat congested but doing better with my super medical team in Goa. Hope to be allowed home in a few days for self isolation….#covidpositive."

Director Madhur Bhandarkar also shared his health update on his Instagram and said, "I have tested positive for Covid. Been Fully vaccinated but experiencing Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe & follow Covid-19 protocols."

Singer Arijit Singh and his wife has been tested COVID positive, and Singh shared his condition on Facebook with a post and said, "Me and my wife have tested Covid Positive. We are all perfectly fine and have quarantined ourselves."

Four More Shots Please actress Maanvi Gagroo is suffering mild symptoms and she took her Instagram, posted an image and said, "Thank you, everyone, for checking in. I have very mild symptoms. Just sleeping a lot. But thank you, thank you.”

Image source: Maanvi Gagroo Instagram

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' actress Ayesha Singh is also fighting against the virus, and Indian Express quoted the show's producer Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar's statement, "Actress Ayesha Singh who is an integral part of the TV show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' has tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, the artist is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to.”