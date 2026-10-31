Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla to headline Goa's new music festival Home; check dates, venue, how to book tickets

Arijit Singh and Karan Aujla will headline HOME, a two-day music festival making its debut in Goa on December 29 and 30, 2026. Check the full artist lineup, venue, timings and ticket booking details for the festival.

Arijit Singh and Karan Aujla are set to share the stage at a new music festival in Goa. Titled HOME, the two-day, multi-genre festival will make its debut on December 29 and 30, 2026, at Vagator, bringing together some of India's biggest musical names and emerging artists. The festival is organised by Team Innovation, backed by Goa Tourism and supported by the Government of Goa. The event marks a significant addition to Goa's live music calendar, with the state not having hosted a major music festival in the past two years. With an all-Indian headline lineup, HOME aims to put homegrown musical talent at the centre of the country's festival experience.

Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla on headlining HOME

The festival's biggest draw will be the first-ever joint festival billing of Arijit Singh and Karan Aujla. While it will mark Karan's first public ticketed concert in Goa, Arijit will return to the coastal state after a long gap. Speaking about the festival, Arijit Singh said, "Music has its own way of bringing people together and it’s always special to be part of an event that celebrates music in such a way. Looking forward to seeing you all in Goa."

Karan Aujla added, "We are currently witnessing a colossal shift in how the world perceives music coming out of India, and headlining a stage as ambitious as HOME is exciting! I have enjoyed a great run with Team Innovation and I’m looking forward to performing at their debut music festival in Goa."

Over 30 artists to perform at the festival

Apart from the two headliners, HOME will feature more than 30 artists across genres. The lineup includes Jasleen Royal, DJ Chetas and KING, along with indie and electronic music performers such as Aarzu Boys ft. Khan & Noor, Afterall (Habibi Please), Ali Merchant, Banjaare, Jasmin Walia, JXGGI, Mxrci, Garvit Priyansh, Gini, Lijo and Malavika Manoj. Other performers include Pro Bros, Wish, Yung Raja, Aadyaa, Amare, Avneet Music, Dhyan Live, HRX, Mayur Jumani Live, Nitish Wadhwa, PRFCT & Dark, Rohan Mukati, Sazi and Techtronix.

HOME festival dates, venue and timings

HOME will take place on December 29 and 30, 2026, at Vagator, Goa. The festival will run from 1 pm to 10 pm on both days.

How to book HOME festival tickets

Tickets for HOME will be available through thumpN and District by Zomato. The exclusive HSBC Visa Credit Card pre-sale will begin on October 31, 2026, at 2 pm and continue until November 2 at 1 pm. General ticket sales will open on November 2 at 2 pm.

Team Innovation Founder on HOME music festival

Speaking about the vision behind the festival, Team Innovation founder Mohit Bijlani said, "For decades, India looked outward, waiting for international franchises and global star power to define the premium festival experience. ‘HOME’ aspires to completely rewrite that narrative with an uncompromising statement: an all-Indian headline bill." He added that the festival aims to provide a platform for Indian musical innovators and emerging talent, with audiences at the centre of the experience.

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