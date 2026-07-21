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Arijit Singh is not ending retirement with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2: 'He isn’t doing comeback in playback singing'

Arijit Singh's manager has confirmed that the singer is not making comeback to playback singing with Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 title track Yeh Awarapan. "He is just completing the projects that were finalised before the retirement was announced. These are old commitments," he said.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 21, 2026, 01:43 PM IST

Arijit Singh is not ending retirement with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2: 'He isn’t doing comeback in playback singing'
Arijit Singh is not making comeback with Awarapan 2
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In January 2026, Arijit Singh left his fans heartbroken when he announced his retirement from playback singing. On Monday, reports surfaced that the National Award-winning singer has decided to make a comeback with Yeh Awarapan, the title track of Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2. While a few songs featuring Arijit's vocals were featured in multiple films released this year including Cocktail 2, Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla, O'Romeo and Ek Din, Yeh Awarapan marked the first playback song he recorded after announcing his retirement. However, now his manager has confirmed that Singh is not making any comeback.

Talking to ThePrint, Arijit Singh's team confirmed that the mch-celebrated singer hasn't ended his retirement. His manager said, "He is just completing the projects that were finalised before the retirement was announced. Arijit isn’t doing a comeback in playback singing. These are old commitments." This statement has broken the hears of Arijit Singh's fans once again.

Arijit Singh's song Yeh Awarapan from Awarapan 2

Filmed on Emraan Hashmi, Yeh Awarapan is sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Amaal Mallik, and written by Rashmi Virag. On July 21, the song released on all the music streaming platforms and its video premiered on YouTube. The Awarapan 2 title track reunites Arijit Singh and Vishesh Bhatt's Vishesh Films six years after their 2018 track Pal from Jalebi. The duo have also collaborated on Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, Muskurane from CityLights, the Khamoshiyan title track, the Hamari Adhuri Kahani title track.

Arijit Singh's retirement announcement

On January 27 earlier this year, Arijit announced his retirement on his X account as he wrote, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

"God has been really kind to me. I am fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments, will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won't stop making music", he added.

READ | Arijit Singh ends retirement from playback singing, makes comeback with Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 title track

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