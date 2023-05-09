Arijit Singh injured during live concert in Aurangabad after female fan pulls his hand, netizens demand strict action

Arijit Singh injured during live concert

Arijit Singh is often seen treating his fans with his melodic voice in live concerts. Recently, the singer performed at Aurangabad where an unfortunate incident happened that took the internet by storm. The singer’s hand was pulled by a female fan and the singer’s humble and composed nature won the hearts of netizens.

On Monday, a video from Arijit Singh’s concert went viral in which he can be seen gracing the audience with his soulful songs and melodious voice. However what caught attention was a women pulling his hand while he was performing and in the video, the singer can be heard saying, “You have to understand this. Listen to me, don’t speak. You were having fun, that’s fine, but if I am not able to perform, how will you have fun? You are a grown-up and a mature person right? Why did you pull my hand? My hand is shaking now. Should I leave?” The crowd started yelling “no” when Arijit asked “should I leave’”

Another fan shared a picture of Arijit Singh’s injured hand on Twitter and wrote, “An artist performs with their heart for you for hours nonstop. so many people are involved to execute a show but, this is not expected from fans. Be respectful. Enjoy the music and enjoy yourselves but be

civil. This is sad @arijitsingh heal well brother.”

We gotta understand the fact that it's not easy to sing 3-4 hours live on stage.



He enjoys live performances more than playback singing. That's the love he's got for his fans and it's totally unacceptable when a fan does this in return.



Please be civil. pic.twitter.com/YvEj6Hm3pS — Arijit Singh Updates (@ArijitUpdates) May 7, 2023

Fans lauded the singer for his patience and calmness and also called for strict action to be taken against the woman. One of the comments read, “He didn’t lose his cool, And still explaining.” Another said, “This is vey said the way Arijit is handling it nicely.” another fan commented, “The one who does this to him is not his fan! A true fan would never hurt his favorite singer.” Another fan wrote, “There should b strict action taken against such so-called fans... Arijit is one of the most humble celebs in the industry and is supremely talented.. This is totally unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, Arijit Singh who is known for his soulful melodies like Apna Bana Le, Kesariya, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and more is currently on a world tour and has performed in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata

