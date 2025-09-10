Meet first Indian artist whose concert at UK stadium was sold out with record footfall of 50000 fans; not Badshah, AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam

Arijit Singh has joined the list of global artists including Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Imagine Dragons, Lady Gaga to perform at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom.

The roar of over 50,000 voices rang out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 5 as Arijit Singh etched his name into history, becoming the first Indian artist ever to headline and sell-out a UK stadium with a record footfall of 50,000 fans. In a performance that transcended borders, Singh’s soul-stirring voice transformed London's premier football stadium into a sea of shared emotion, inclusive unity and unrestrained celebration. The spectacle placed Arijit Singh shoulder to shoulder with the world’s biggest icons - Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Imagine Dragons, Lady Gaga and more who have graced the same stage.

From his timeless classics Tum Hi Ho and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to electrifying live arrangements and unexpected cross-genre surprises, Singh held the audience spellbound for more than three and half hours. The night also featured jaw-dropping moments: a symphonic arrangement of Kesariya with a 24-piece orchestra, a spine-tingling acoustic medley that brought the stadium to silence, and a dazzling light show that turned the sky above North London into a canvas of colour and sound.

The concert reached new heights when world-renowned sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar joined Singh on stage for a breathtaking collaborative set. The duo performed specially arranged pieces from their upcoming project fusing Singh’s soulful melodies with Shankar’s transcendent artistry in a moment that left the audience awestruck.

This record-breaking performance follows Singh’s sold-out 2024 concert at London's O2 Arena, where he stunned fans with a surprise duet of Perfect alongside Ed Sheeran. Their collaboration continues with their newest release Sapphire which also featured on this year's setlist.

With over 151 million Spotify followers, Arijit Singh is the most-followed artist globally, surpassing Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran - a staggering testament to his universal resonance. His historic concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium firmly established him not only as India’s most celebrated voice, but as a true global music phenomenon.

READ | Lokah Chapter 1: Kalyani Priyadarshan film becomes fourth Malayalam movie to earn Rs 200 crore globally after...