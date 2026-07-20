Arijit Singh ends retirement from playback singing, makes comeback with Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 title track

While a few Arijit Singh songs were featured in multiple films released this year including Cocktail 2, Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla, O'Romeo and Ek Din, Awarapan 2's Yeh Awarapan is the first playback song he has recorded after making the announcement of retirement from playback singing.

Arijit Singh's announcement of his retirement from playback singing on January 27 left fans heartbroken. However, the singer has now surprised his fans by returning to the recording studio for Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi. Arijit has lent his voice to the film's much-awaited title track Yeh Awarapan, which is set to release on July 21. While a few songs featuring Arijit's vocals were featured in multiple films released this year including Cocktail 2, Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla, O'Romeo and Ek Din, Yeh Awarapan is the first playback song he has recorded after making the announcement, making it a special comeback moment for his fans.

Vishesh Films teased the song on its social media handles on Monday as it shared a small glimpse of the muc-awaited track with Emraan's new look. The post was captioned, "Aur Abhi Bhi Wahi Dard, Wahi Khaalipan, #YehAwarapan ! Out tomorrow at 11.11 am." The Arijit Singh song is composed by Amaal Mallik with its lyrics written by Rashmi Virag.

Arijit Singh and Vishesh Films collaborations

Talking about Arijit Singh and Vishesh Films' collaboration, a source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Vishesh Bhatt, the creative force behind the Awarapan franchise, has curated and built the music of Awarapan 2 as a statement in itself. With Yeh Awarapan, he delivers the song that sits at the very soul of Shivam Pandit’s world. And he delivers it in the voice of Arijit Singh. The relationship between Arijit Singh and Vishesh Films is woven into the fabric of Hindi cinema’s last fifteen years."

"It was Vishesh Films that first placed faith in Arijit Singh, giving him Phir Mohabbat in Murder 2, the collaboration that introduced a generation to a voice it would carry with it for years", the source added. Later, the two-time National Award-winning playback singer collaborated with Vishesh Films for Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, Muskurane from CityLights, the Khamoshiyan title track, the Hamari Adhuri Kahani title track, and Pal from Jalebi.

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 on Independence Day 2026

Meanwhile, apart from Emraan Hashmi, Awarapan 2 boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar in pivotal roles. Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, the film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. The sequel is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 14, 2026, and will clash at the box office with Batwara 1947, which also stars Azmi. The Partition-based drama is headlined by Sunny Deol, produced by Aamir Khan, and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It also stars Preity Zinta, Abhimanyu Singh, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal.

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