Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing, says he won't stop making music: 'It was a wonderful journey'

Superstar singer Arijit Singh has shocked fans by announcing his retirement from playback singing. The singer in a social media note, has revealed that he will no longer take up any new assignments as a playback vocalist. Singh also thanked his listeners for their unwavering love and support over the years and called his journey as a playback singer "wonderful."

Taking to his private X account, in a series of posts, Arijit wrote, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey. God has been really kind to me. I am fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments, will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won't stop making music."

Over the years, Arijit has delivered a string of chart-topping songs across genres, including Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Gerua, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kesariya, Phir Le Aaya Dil, Chaleya, Ghungroo, Khairiyat, First Class, Sooraj Dooba Hai, Gehra Hua, Sajni, Ghar Kab Aaoge, and Shayad, among many other hits.

The popular singer has also been bestowed with two National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer for Binte Dil for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, and Kesariya for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. As of January 2026, he is the most-followed artist globally on Spotify, with over 169 million followers.

