Arijit Singh announces India Tour 2027 across 9 cities; check dates, venues, how to get tickets, and more details

In his biggest ever India tour, Arijit Singh will perform across nine cities between January and May 2027, with stops in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pune, Indore and Hyderabad.

Arijit Singh is set to take his music to audiences across India with his biggest tour yet, marking 20 years since he entered the music industry. The singer will perform across nine cities between January and May 2027, with stops in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pune, Indore and Hyderabad. The Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 will bring together songs from different phases of his two-decade career, spanning the tracks that established him as one of India's most popular playback singers to the songs that have remained favourites with audiences over the years.

Produced and promoted by Team Innovation, the tour will also mark a major milestone for Singh, whose music has travelled across languages and generations since his breakthrough in the late 2000s. Over the years, his voice has become closely associated with some of the biggest Hindi film songs, while his work across multiple Indian languages has expanded his reach beyond Bollywood.

Talking about the tour, Arijit Singh said, "20 years of music is a journey I feel very grateful for. The greatest part of it has always been the people - the listeners who have given these songs a life of their own. I'm really looking forward to travelling across India and experiencing that love together, live on stage. There are so many songs, so many memories and so many people to meet. I can't wait."

Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation states, "We take immense pride in presenting a nationwide tour of this magnitude to audiences across the country. Bringing India's most loved voice to so many cities is a deeply meaningful milestone for our team. It is a genuine tribute to an extraordinary musical legacy, and we are thrilled to create an unprecedented live event. Every single detail of this journey is being designed to world-class standards, offering fans a live experience at a scale never seen before in his home country."

Tickets for the tour will be available exclusively on thumpN. The Kotak Solitaire Visa Credit Card pre-sale will begin on October 10 at 12 pm and remain open until October 11 at 2 pm. The pre-sale for all Kotak Visa Credit Card holders will run from October 11 at 12 pm to October 13 at 2 pm. General ticket sales will open on October 13 at 2 pm.

Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 Full schedule

January 9 – Ahmedabad

January 23 – Chandigarh

February 7 – Jaipur

February 20 – Mumbai

March 13 – Bengaluru

March 27 – New Delhi

April 10 – Pune

May 1 – Indore

May 15 – Hyderabad

The Arijit Singh India Tou 2027 is produced and promoted by Team Innovation with exclusive ticketing partner thumpN, title partner Kotak Solitaire, and is powered by Visa.

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