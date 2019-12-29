'Are you mommy or a reflection?': Sara Ali Khan shares a heartfelt post for Amrita Singh

Actress Sara Ali Khan is on a social media spree. Sara is currently in the holiday spirit and busy spending time with her friends and family, however, the actress makes sure she doesn't disappoint her fans whether it is about her films and public appearances or sharing tits-bits from her life on social media.

Sara who was busy shooting for David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, recently wrapped up a schedule and jet-setted to Kerela backwaters to enjoy some much-needed downtime.

Pictures of her taking in the surreal view or enjoying a swim with her BFF have already gone viral with fans appreciating her enthusiasm.

But with the year ending, Sara is making sure to be grateful for her family and friends, therefore after sharing a sweet poem for her best friend, the Kedarnath actress has now shared a beautiful post about her mother Amrita Singh.

Sharing a collage of photos, Sara wrote, "Mirror mirror- are you mommy or a reflection? The only difference between us- is I always want her attention She, on the other hand, is full of love, hugs and affection And undivided time and energy I sometimes forget to mention My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension She has cures for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin and water retention Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension With her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can’t be much apprehension- Basically without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension. #amritakibeti #sarakishayari #gotitfrommymama #likemotherlikedaughter #mommyno1."

On the work front, Sara will be seen next year in two films, Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and Coolie No 1 remake opposite Varun Dhawan.