While promoting Jewel Thief, Jaideep Ahlawat asked Saif Ali Khan to share his kids' reactions to his work, and the Omkara actor made a surprising revelation related to his last theatrical flop, Adipurush.

We all know how bad Saif Ali Khan was as Raavana aka Lankesh in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush. Now, Taimur's reaction to his papa's performance has also been revealed. Saif joined Jaideep Ahlawat in a special podcast to promote his new film Jewel Thief, and in this conversation, Jaideep asked what his kids' reaction to his filmography was.

Saif, in his candid style, admitted that since he mixes of roles, including hero and villain, his kids often get confused whether he's a 'good guy or a bad guy'. Saif said, "Because I've done different characters, sometimes I've played bad guys. So he asked me, 'Are you a guy or a bad guy?' Saif further adds, "Maine abhi usse Adipurush dikhai (laughs). Kuch der ke baad, woh mujhe aisa dekh raha hai (making weird face expression), and I said, 'yeah I'm sorry', he said 'it's okay'. So, Saif had to apologise to Taimur after he watched him in Adipurush. Saif's revelation left Jaideep laughing, and even he chuckled.

Watch Saif and Jaideep in conversation

For the unversed, Adipurush is the cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. Directed by Tanhaji's director, Om Raut, the movie stars Prabhas as Lord Rama aka Raghav and Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita aka Janki. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, under the banner T-Series, Adipursh was among the highly anticipated movies of 2023. However, the movie was released on June 16, 2023, with mostly negative reviews from critics and the masses. Adipurush was slammed for its problematic dialogues, cinematic liberties, and certain characterisation.

Made in the reported budget of Rs 450 crores, the movie went on to become a major commercial flop, grossing Rs 393 crores worldwide. On the work front, Saif and Jaideep's latest film, Jewel Thief, premiered on Netflix on April 25. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the heist thriller met with negative reviews, but is performing good at the streaming platform.

