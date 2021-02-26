"Are you a girl": Irrfan Khan's son Babil has epic response on being questioned for applying face mask, makeup

In two short video clips on Instagram, Babil he can be seen looking at himself in a mirror and showcasing his before and after skincare routine.

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil, who often takes to his verified Instagram handle to share throwback photos with his dad and to treat his fans with glimpses from his personal life, is taking the internet by storm with his epic response on being asked if her is a girl for applying face masks or makeup.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Babil revealed that he is often asked "are you a girl?" for his love for makeup and skincare.

In two short video clips on Instagram, Babil he can be seen looking at himself in a mirror and showcasing his before and after skincare routine.

Meanwhile, expressing astonishment that even in modern times like these, he is still questioned if he chooses to apply face masks, Babil wrote alongside the clip, "Can you believe some people STILL go, 'Are you a girl?' when I apply face masks or make-up before going out?"

He added, addressing the issue that makeup isn't gender specific, "I think every person is made up of a cosmic duality and what truly makes you a man is recognising the woman inside you. You are not a man till you realise your feminine dimension, because that exactly is toxic masculinity. I love looking after my skin, I love looking sexy, I love women and I love being a man (sic)."

After reading Babil's post on men using face masks and makeup, netizens lauded him for his views.

"Someone give this man a best humane human award. We stan!" wrote a user. "Most people have average minds and below average hearts. I love my inner male. And celebrate him as much as I do the woman within. More Power to Celebration," wrote another.

"Cosmic duality...you have a beautiful mind my friend," commented a fan. "Really love how you’ve understood the true sense .. it’s best to like taking care of yourself," write yet another social media user. "Wooowww! Caption.. Wish we had more men like you in this world," a user lauded Babil for his views.

A few days ago, Babil had shared a photo of himself with a face mask on. "Breakout season. (Putting a face mask to meet absolutely nobody on Valentine’s Day xD sick one)," he captioned his post.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Babil shared a photo of the late actor and his father Irrfan Khan from his younger days on Instagram, stating that his dad continues to live on in his dreams. Babil Khan also shared that he is getting offers to act in films.