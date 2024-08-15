'Are we really free': Kriti Sanon doesn't feel like wishing 'Happy Independence Day' in wake of Kolkata rape-murder case

Kriti Sanon asked 'are we really free' after the Kolkata rape-murder case.

On Thursday, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share a note expressing that she doesn't feel like wishing 'Happy Independence Day' following the Kolkata rape-murder case.

She wrote, "While we celebrate our 78th year of Independence and feel proud on how far we've come as a country globally.. it breaks my heart to see the terrifying reality that women are still not Safe in their own country. There is absolutely no fear in the people who commit these in humane acts. And even today, its the woman being blamed for being a victim!!! Unless there is faster justice, severe punishments and more importantly better upbringing, nothing is gonna change, Are we really FREE when our basic safety is in question??"

She captioned the post, "Heavy heart and angry soul. Aaj wish karne ka mann nahi kiya.."

Take a look:

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday condemned the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. Taking to Instagram, Kareena wrote, "12 years later; the same story; the same protest. But we are still waiting for change."

Kareena used several hashtags including 'Kolkata Rape And Murder Case', 'Violence Against Women', 'Justice For Women', 'Women Safety' and 'Freedom For Women'. She also added a broken heart emoji to her note.

On Wednesday, actor Alia Bhatt also expressed outrage over the shocking incident. "Another brutal rape. Another day of realisation that women are not safe, anywhere. Another horrific atrocity to remind us that it's been over a decade since the Nirbhaya tragedy, but still nothing much has changed," she posted.

The post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

The family has alleged that the victim was raped and murdered. In a strong display of support, doctors across the nation continue to protest over the murder and alleged sexual assault of a post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor, demanding justice for the victim.

The protests were held in the cities of Kolkata, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Mumbai on Wednesday. The protestors were holding placards, "Justice needs to be served", "No duty without security" and "Justice delayed is Justice denied"

(With inputs from ANI)

