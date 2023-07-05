'Are we gonna kiss?': Masterchef Australia fame Gary Mehigan asks Huma Qureshi for kiss, check out actress' reaction

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who is busy promoting her film Tarla which is based on the journey of a celebrated chef, food writer, and host of cooking shows- Tarla Dalal, spotted with Masterchef Australia fame Gary Mehigan.

On Wednesday, Huma was seen posing with Gary Mehigan at an event in Mumbai. In the viral video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Gary can be seen asking for her consent before hugging and kissing her. He can be heard saying, "Are we gonna kiss?" Huma Qureshi replied, “Yeah, of course.”

Watch video:

Sharing the video, Viral Bhayani wrote, “Love the factor of ‘consent’ before greeting her, the Australian chef asked Huma Qureshi what do you think?” Social media users reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Huma seems least interested to interact.” The second one said, “Shilpa Shetty ne start kiya tha yeh trend...Koi videshi kahan se bhi ho even Pakistan se yeh log aisa behave karte hai jaise inhone zindagi main humans ko dekha hi nahi ethne uthavle hojate hain.”

The third one said, “Sharif admi hai. Permission lkr kiss kia. Iske bewda bhai Saqib Saleem jaisa nhi hai.” The fourth one said, “Huma be like:-Yeah pls ye to part of profession hai.”

Huma Qureshi’s father started his own restaurant in 1977 and now there are various branches of Saleem’s in Delhi. Saleem’s is known for its meat, but now, vegetarians will also have a reason to visit the restaurant as Huma’s father has introduced chef Tarla Dala’s popular dish Batata Musallam at his restaurant.

Tarla Dalal was a vegetarian and was popularly known for reimagining nonveg dishes as veg so that other vegetarians don’t feel as if they are missing out on something. She introduced Batata Musallam inspired by Murgh Musallam where she replaced Murgh with Batata, however, the gravy was the same.