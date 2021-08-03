Are Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar getting married? Actress breaks silence on wedding plans

Actress and host Shibani Dandekar has been in a relationship with actor and producer Farhan Akhtar for three years now. The couple seems very much and in love and regularly share photos with each other on their social media handles.

Like every Bollywood couple, fans have been eagerly waiting for Shibani and Farhan wedding. Clearing all rumours, Shibani in an interview with Bollywood Bubble said they have no plans of marriage yet.

"Everybody is asking me that question. Honestly, the topic has not come up, but I have told people that I will figure it out and let you know. As of now, there's nothing to it yet,” she said.

But Shibani avers that they have definitely got quite close to and know each other ‘much quicker’, thanks to spending quality time together during the COVID-19 lockdown.

She continued, “We already do so much together, in terms of, we work out together, we watch content together, we would play with our dogs together, and then he would go off and work, and I would go off and work. So we had a great balance, that way. And we have a lot of interests that are similar. We both like our time apart as well. We had a great set-up going on, actually.”

For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar started dating in 2018. The two made their relationship official via a social media post. Before dating Shibani, Farhan was married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani with whom he has two daughters-Shakya and Akira. Farhan and Adhuna split officially in April 2017.

The actor is currently enjoying the success of his film ‘Toofaan’ which also starred Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal.