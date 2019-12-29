Are Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani finally collaborating for Mohinder Amarnath biopic?

After working with Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots and PK, it looks like Rajkumar Hirani is ready to work with the other superstar Khan, Shah Rukh Khan. A latest news report on Bollywood Hungama states that Shah Rukh Khan has given his nod to Rajkumar Hirani's next and they would begin to shoot soon for 2021 release.

For the uninitiated, Rajkumar Hirani had three projects in his kitty. While one of the projects is a web series, the other two are movies on cricket. Rumour mills are abuzz that Rajkumar is almost ready with Mohinder Amarnath biopic, the man who is also a pivotal person in the 1983 World Cup. For the same reason, Saqib Saleem will portray Amarnath, also known as Jimmy, in Ranveer Singh starring 83 The Film.

According to Bollywood Hungama, “Shah Rukh Khan has okayed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s next. This seems to be a huge project and sets will be mounted by April or May 2020. Following this, the makers are looking for a 2021 release for the film. As of now, the cast and subject of the film are kept under wraps.”

A source had previously also informed KoiMoi, “Rajkumar Hirani has been approached with 2 films based on cricket: a Fox Star film, the larger-than-life Lala Amarnath biopic that has been written by Piyush Gupta and Neeraj Singh, while another cricket story is also being written by Abhijat Joshi. Meanwhile, we hear Rajkumar Hirani himself is working on a web series and few other scripts. Let’s wait and watch which one goes on floors first!”

The latest buzz, however, was that Rajkumar Hirani might begin with the web series next. Thus, there is a slight chance that much like what Shah Rukh Khan is currently doing, he might even co-produce the project along with Hirani. Interestingly Shah Rukh appeared in a video for Rajkumar on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, before they all met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.