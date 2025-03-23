While many are reminiscing about the past glory of Bollywood's iconic stars, this Khan believes that the concept of stardom is constantly evolving.

A persistent buzz has been circulating among fans and celebrities, sparking a thought-provoking conversation about the Khan trio's enduring stardom. Many have been pondering whether the illustrious careers of Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir Khan might signal the end of an era, with some even suggesting that they could be the 'last of the stars' in the Indian film industry.

However, one of the Khan trio members has a differing perspective on the transience of stardom. While many are reminiscing about the past glory of Bollywood's iconic stars, this Khan believes that the nature of fame is inherently ephemeral and that the concept of stardom is constantly evolving.

"Every generation is better than the previous generation. They have our experience. This generation and the coming generation will become equally big stars. Par mujhe nahi lagta ki iske baad koi star nahi hoga. ‘We are the last of the stars,' aisa kuch nahi hai. Humare baad bahut aayenge (But I don't think there won't be any stars after us. There's nothing like we are the last of the stars. Many will come after us).” he told Instant Bollywood.

He further said that the passage of time will eventually erase their legacy, stating, "Hum ginti mein bhi nahi rahenge. Aap log bhool jaaoge. Zamana aage chalta hai. Yahi toh duniya ka reet hai,”(We won't even be counted anymore),” he said. He drew an analogy from Hindu mythology, referencing the cycle of creation, preservation, and destruction, emphasising that destruction and forgetting are inevitable aspects of life. “Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh. Mahesh makes sure ki destruction ho, phir aap bhool jaate ho har cheez,” he added.

Meanwhile, Aamir recently celebrated his 60th birthday with an intimate gathering at his Mumbai residence. The guest list included close friends and fellow superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Professionally, he is preparing for his next project, Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to his critically acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.