Amid breakup rumours with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur revealed his relationship status on chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan at the What Women Want podcast show.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday took the internet by storm with their dating rumours in 2022. Several pictures and videos surfaced hinting at their blossoming romance, however, the duo maintained a stoic silence. They also made separate appearances on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 8 seemingly confirming their relationship in 2023. However, the couple are reported to have parted ways earlier this year. Amid the breakup rumours, Aditya has shared an update on his relationship status.

Aditya recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s podcast show What Women Want, where he had to spill the beans on his personal life. The promo chat shows Bebo asking the actor about his relationship status. She asked, “A lot of women want to know about your relationship status.” To this, the Aashiqui actor replied, “Is chilling a status? “I’m a chiller.” And Bebo commented, “You are always chilling Adi.”

Soon after the promo surfaced online, netizens took his “chilling status” as a confirmation of his breakup with Ananya. However, one of the users found a striking similarity between Adi’s status and Ananya’s bio that reads, ‘Serial chiller’. The user wrote, “The way he's saying chilling chiller Ananya also puts her bio like that does that mean they are in a relationship still.” Well, Ananya and Aditya’s relationship remains a social media buzz unless the actors officially reveal their relationship status.

Meanwhile, Aditya had always refrained from divulging details of his private life. “I guess I’ve always been quiet about my personal life. That’s the way I like it. I’ve never really found the need the urge or the want to have people know all about me and my personal life. So maybe that’s why I keep stuff to myself rather than, you know, put it all out there,” he was quoted as saying to a publication. On the professional front, he is geared up for the release of his upcoming film, Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu.