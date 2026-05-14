Archana Puran Singh's son Ayushmaan Sethi reveals how he got scammed, but recovered Rs 84000 back: 'I reported fraud and they returned money'

Ayushmaan Sethi, in his elder brother, Aaryamann Sethi's vlog, opened up about getting scammed of Rs 84K last year, but how he got his money back. This is something everyone should read once.

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Singh Sethi's son, Ayushmaan Sethi, who was scammed, has finally opened up about the incident, and also how he recovered the lost money. Ayushmaan joined his brother Aaryamann Sethi’s latest vlog on YouTube and discussed the big scam, which also instigated Archana to confess when she was scammed during her recent trip to Dubai.

How Ayushmann Sethi got scammed out of Rs 84000

In the vlog, Ayushmaan returned from the night shooting and joined the vlog. He started the conversation by informing that he would be interviewed by Rohit Shetty. "I have to go to another set. I have an interview with Rohit Shetty, sir." Aaryamann got interested and asked him the reason. Ayushmaan revealed that the filmmaker would interview him for the feature of Mumbai’s Cyber Crime branch awareness campaign. His recent online scam of Rs 84000 will be recorded to spread information about avoiding major scams. He said, "I got scammed, and that became big news because the Cyber Crime branch wants to do an awareness campaign in which one of the interviews will be of me. I got scammed last year."

Ayushmann Sethi revealed how he recovered money

Aaryamann interrupted Ayushmaan and revealed that he "didn’t get scammed" because he recovered money. Ayushmaan revealed that he got the amount from his credit card company, not from the scammers. He added that they were never caught and that he never recovered the money from them.

Aaryamann revealed that the scammers took Rs 84000 from his credit card on PlayStation Network, and the PlayStation Network was hacked. He added, "I reported the fraud with the credit card company, and they returned the money to me."

Even Archana Puran Singh was scammed?

Hearing the siblings, Archana also joined the conversation and remembered that even she was conned out of Rs 30000 online during her visit to Dubai. In July 2025, Archana and her family travelled to Dubai, and they booked an indoor skydiving session online. However, upon arriving at the venue, they were told they had no booking. Speaking about the same, she said, "We have been scammed because the website wasn’t real." A visibly disappointed Parmeet Sethi made a sarcastic remark, “Enjoy, whoever has conned us."