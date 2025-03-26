During their outing, Archana Puran's son Aaryamann jokingly said that he isn’t getting work in the industry because of her, adding a lighthearted moment to the video.

Archana Puran Singh, known for her acting skills, has recently ventured into vlogging, quickly gaining popularity with her channel. In one of her latest vlogs, she had a fun day out with her family, exploring various pizza spots around Mumbai.

During their outing, her son Aaryamann jokingly remarked that he isn’t getting work in the industry because of her, adding a lighthearted moment to the video. While going through the comments on their previous vlogs, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan came across a remark where someone called them all "donkeys," which the family took in good humour and laughed off.

Ayushmaan also shared another piece of criticism from trolls, where one person said that neither he nor his brother had "hero vibes." The troll wrote, "Hero waali vibes nahi hai dono mein. Par theek hai paise waale hain (They don't have hero vibes, but it's fine; they are rich)."

Reacting to the comment, Archana Puran Singh laughed and replied, “Arey aisa mat bolo yaar (Please don’t say this).” Later, as the family made their way to a pizza place, Aaryamann couldn’t stop his excitement, which led Archana to tease him, saying, “Aarya over excited hogaya hai (Aarya has got overexcited).”

He reacted jokingly, “Overacting! It is.” Both of Archana’s sons then quipped, “Aapse seekha hai (We learnt it from you).” Aaryamann then said, “That is why I haven’t got one role even after 100 auditions. Reverse nepotism chal rahi hai mere saath (Reverse nepotism is happening with me).”

Archana humoursly reacted, “Idiot! It’s not like you’re not getting a role because I am your mother. You might be doing something wrong; that’s why you’re not landing roles.” Aaryamann joked, “Oh, so you don’t have to slap the people taking auditions?”. And they all start laughing.