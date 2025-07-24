Archana Puran Singh makes BIG STATEMENT in defending nepotism, says unlike outsiders, star kids have 'sense of...'

Archana Puran Singh has defended nepotism, and cited a major difference between outsiders and star kids.

Archana Puran Singh has added another perspective to the debate of nepotism, citing what makes star kids different, and probably better than outsiders. Ever since Kangana Ranaut sparked the nepotism debate in Koffee With Karan, netizens have been quite harsh with star kids. Debutants hailing from film families are mostly looked at with a microscopic eye. The critical analysis often gets converted into trolling and sometimes even with character assassination (read: Alia Bhatt during Sadak 2). However, Archana has defended star kids and explained why filmmakers prefer them over an outsider.

Archana Puran Singh on why star kids are better

In her recent chat show with Ajay Devgn, Archana stated that kids from a film background have grown up in an environment which is familiar with the world the cinema, which instils the ethics of professionalism. "One of the reasons people in the film industry prefer to work with actors from film families is because when your parents are already part of the industry, they instil a sense of professional ethics in you from the beginning."

Ajay Devgn on nepotism

After hearing Archana, Ajay also shared his views, which come from his own experience. “You get to learn a lot from growing up in that environment. But sometimes, people come in, and I’m not generalising, as there are many sensible outsiders. However, some don’t understand the difference between wanting to be an actor and wanting to be a star," the Drishyam actor said.

For the unversed, Ajay's nephew, Aaman Devgan, made his Bollywood debut this year with Azaad. The movie also marked the debut of Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani. Despite a decent buzz, Azaad was a box office disaster. Archana Puran Singh's two sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi, are also aspiring actors, and they're gearing up for their Bollywood debut.

Also read: Sanjay Gupta gives this CRUCIAL advice to Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday after Saiyaara's success, urges them to 'decide wisely and...'